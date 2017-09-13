We all know it’s a good idea to eat our fill of fresh produce, and that’s one of the best things about fall. There’s still a bounty of fresh produce and it also happens to be hearty, comforting and so often beautifully orange.

But which fall produce is actually providing us with the best nutrition? We turned to the Center for Disease Controls and Prevention (CDC) for that. According to the CDC’s powerhouse fruits and vegetables list, we ranked 10 popular fall produce choices in order from least to most nutritious.