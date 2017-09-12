With pumpkins , sweet potatoes and apples coming into season, it’s time we accept that fall is just around the corner. Sure, the arrival of fall means the end of summer, but it also means we’re entering the season for baking .

Nothing says fall more than an apple pie cooling on the counter or a pumpkin spiced sweet treat. We have those recipes for you, without the eggs, butter or cream. We’re talking vegan desserts specifically curated for fall flavors. Get you some: