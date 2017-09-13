Falling Tree Misses Car In The Scariest Close Call You May Ever See

April Baxter thought it was the end ― and with good reason.

As she drove along Highway 92 in Georgia during Tropical Storm Irma on Monday, a tree fell on the road in front of her vehicle. Dashcam video from another driver showed her car hitting the tree and flipping upward.

“I started falling and just closed my eyes and hit the brakes,” Baxter told WSB-TV. ”...The airbags popped. It was all so fast, very fast.”

Baxter was trying to get to her sister-in-law’s house when the tree plummeted toward the road.

“I thought, ‘This is the end. I’m done,’” she told the station.

Fortunately, Baxter avoided serious injuries. Michael Head, whose dashcam captured the moment, called 9-1-1.

“Thank God she saw it in time,” Head told WXIA, Atlanta’s NBC affiliate.

At least three deaths related to Irma have been reported in Georgia, two by falling trees.