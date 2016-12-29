Fans Confuse Disney Star Debby Ryan With The Late Debbie Reynolds

After news broke that iconic actress Debbie Reynolds died on Wednesday, fans of Debby Ryan started posting tributes to the 23-year-old Disney star on Twitter. They mistook Ryan for Reynolds, due to the similarities in their names, and thought the “Jessie” actress had died.

According to Gossip Cop, one person tweeted, “Omg I can’t believe that 2016 took away Debby Ryan too. Rip girl, I will always be Jessie’s #1 fan,” while another wrote, “RIP Debby Ryan ... queen of Disney Channel.”

Ryan took to Twitter to clarify the mix-up, telling her followers that their concern was “very thoughtful but it’s Reynolds. Debbie Reynolds ...”

No... guys, that's very thoughtful but it's Reynolds.

Debbie Reynolds... — debbyryan (@DebbyRyan) December 29, 2016

when i saw "Debbie Reynolds" trending thought it said "Debby Ryan" & i got so scared. still fucking tragic#RIPDebbieReynolds #RIPDebbyRyan pic.twitter.com/w9kHNgvlPZ — Jordan Hanna (@yesjordanhanna) December 29, 2016