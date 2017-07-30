Fans Freaked Out When Jon Snow Met Daenerys On 'Game Of Thrones'

WARNING: Spoilers for “Game of Thrones” Season 7 below.

The moment fans were waiting for finally came. Dany + Jon = Fire.

In “Game of Thrones” Season 7, Episode 3, “The Queen’s Justice,” Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) and Jon Snow (Kit Harington) finally met face to face at Dragonstone.

Here’s what happened ...

First, Jon spoke with Tyrion (Peter Dinklage) and Missandei (Nathalie Emmanuel) upon his arrival. As he walked up to meet Dany, he insisted, “I’m not a Stark,” as a dragon flew over his head. (You know nothing, Jon Snow ― you’re a secret Targaryen!)

Then, Jon finally walked in and there was Khaleesi, chillin’ like a badass Mother.

As Jon and Davos (Liam Cunningham) stood before Dany, Missandei read off her many titles: Mother of Dragons, Khaleesi, Breaker of Chains, etc.

Davos simply responded: “This is Jon Snow.”

"YOU STAND IN THE PRESENCE OF KHALEESI, RIGHTFUL HEIR OF .. MOTHER OF DRAGSONS, THE UNBURNT.."



.....



"....This is Jon Snow.." pic.twitter.com/cYN8zxlInL — K I M N A I N (@KimNainOfficial) July 31, 2017

Things got off to a rocky start when Davos got upset that Dany called Jon Snow a lord ― you know, since he’s a king. (KING IN DA NORF!) So Dany schooled Davos on the fact that Jon’s ancestor, Torrhen Stark, bent the knee to her ancestor Aegon in perpetuity.

She really wanted to emphasize that perpetuity means forever.

daenerys says she has no formal education, yet she's throwing out words like "perpetuity"#gameofthrones #thronesyall — KoalaDude (@koala_dude) July 31, 2017

DAENERYS IS A BADASS IN PERPETUITY. #GameOfThrones — leanne royo (@j0llyBee) July 31, 2017

But Jon was all like, “I’m not here to bend the knee,” which caused Dany to make this face.

HBO

Oh shiz.

Jon also reminded Dany of some history. Her daddy, the Mad King Aerys, killed his grandfather and uncle.

Dany apologized before paraphrasing a line we heard Jon say in the Season 7 premiere about judging sons by the sins of their fathers.

"I ask you not to judge a daughter by the sins of her father" I'M SCREAAAAAAAAMING #GameOfThrones — Arian آریان (@fakeArian) July 31, 2017

Dany then brought up how she’s the “last Targaryen.” (Oh gosh. Someone obviously didn’t watch the Season 6 finale moment revealing Jon’s real parents.)

Then, Jon broke it down about the impending threat.

“Your grace, everyone you know will die before winter’s over if we don’t defeat the enemy to the north,” he said, later adding, “I’m not your enemy. The dead are the enemy.”

Dany didn’t buy it.

Jon Snow: The Army of the dead is coming!!

Dany: pic.twitter.com/OHoWoKXs8Q — Ohanes Kalayjian (@okalayjian) July 31, 2017

The Mother of Dragons told Jon she was born to rule the Seven Kingdoms.

“And I will,” said Dany.

Davos was all like, “That’s nice,” chiming in with a pretty epic speech about how Jon has no birthright. He’s a “damn bastard,” remember?

"He has no birthright, he's a damn bastard." Davos' speech re. Jon is so much more than Dany's litany of titles. #GameofThrones — Ekaterina ☔️ (@yourethestorm) July 31, 2017

Davos almost even revealed that Jon died and was resurrected, until the King in the North stopped him. (Dany pondered this weird moment later on with Tyrion.)

Things were tense until Varys came in and interrupted, telling Dany that she needed to hear about all the crap that went down with the Greyjoys and Sand Snakes in Episode 2. She, clearly, wasn’t going to be happy.

Helen Sloan/courtesy of HBO

Dany ended the meeting by telling Jon he’s not her prisoner ... yet.

Later in the episode, Jon told Tyrion he needs dragonglass to defeat the White Walkers. Then, Tyrion somehow convinced Dany to allow Jon to gather it.

“You better get to work, Jon Snow,” she told him.

Dany shot Jon a look (perhaps a longing look?) as he walked away. And that’s how Jon met your Mother (of dragons.)

HBO

We can’t wait to see what’s to come.