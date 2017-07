“Harry Potter” author J.K. Rowling turned 52 on Monday, prompting an outpouring of “happy birthdays” from fans of the boy-wizard series.

Many thanked her for making their childhood better and some simply paid homage.

“On this day our Queen and saviour was born,” one wrote.

Rowling’s books have sold hundreds of millions of copies while spawning movie adaptations that have earned in the billions of dollars.

Enjoy your day, exalted magic maker.

On this day our Queen and saviour was born#HappyBirthdayJKRowling #HappyBirthdayHarryPotter pic.twitter.com/TkO5k7xsF9 — Harry Potter Fans (@__HpFans__) July 31, 2017

It is important to remember that we all have MAGIC inside us.💫



Happy Birthday Harry and @jk_rowling!#HappyBirthdayJKRowling

(Photo CTO 😉) pic.twitter.com/A3CUJu67x6 — ja (@janetsanchezzz) July 31, 2017

Happy Birthday, Harry James Potter and Queen Rowling thank you so much for my childhood! #HappyBirthdayJKRowling #HappyBirthdayHarryPotter pic.twitter.com/do6UPB8D1M — Midna (@SecretlyMidna) July 31, 2017

Happy birthday, Jo! Thank you for creating a beautiful world and story that has forever changed my life. #HappyBirthdayJKRowling 🙌🏿❤️ pic.twitter.com/g01MsVG1vX — Nadiyah🏳️‍🌈 (@ObliviateHate28) July 31, 2017

Thank you for making me believe in magic

Thank you for my childhood

After all this time?-ALWAYS •❤

*Hedwig's theme*#HappyBirthdayJKRowling pic.twitter.com/7dzBoRSdwX — Potterheadisme✦ (@Aishwarya_Vee) July 30, 2017

We will always be grateful for having created a magical universe where to take refuge and dreaming #HappyBirthdayJKRowling @jk_rowling pic.twitter.com/nMj1F4YsoY — Letizia (@Letizia70182737) July 31, 2017