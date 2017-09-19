Fashion in the Workplace

Dress codes represent the “collective selection” that we wear for different “spirits of the time,” as described by Encyclopedia.com. Organizations create dress codes for safety standards or to maintain a specific image. However, when given the freedom to dress in the office, selecting work-appropriate attire can be a balancing act. As you shop in your closet, think about the creative ways you can prepare and improve your “look” for National Self-Improvement Month.
Why Do I Care How I Dress?
Based on a 2015 study, researchers found that those who dress formally are more likely to be seen as intelligent, feel more powerful, create better relationships within the workplace, and make better decisions.
Sending the Right Message Your clothes selection is a prime example of indirect communication, as fashion can make or break a first impression. When choosing what to wear, remember to match the formality and style of those with whom you are meeting. If you’re uncertain, it’s better to dress up than down. Here are some tips on dressing in a business casual workplace:
Tips on Workplace Wardrobe
- Dress with confidence, you’ll work smarter.
- Collared shirts mean business.
- If you’re unsure if something is appropriate, most likely, it’s not.
- Avoid showing cleavage, wearing tank tops, and hems several inches above the knee.
- Avoid wrinkles because it shows lack of professionalism.
- Ladies, try creating your own “work uniform” to help save time getting ready.
- On casual Fridays, dress down, but skip the ripped clothing.
Ideas for Women:
- Pressed button-up shirt
- Slacks or knee-length skirts
- Mild-color or neutral dresses
- Professional blazers
- Non-oversized jewelry and light makeup
- Low heel shoes
- Casual Fridays: neat jeans or skirt and a blouse
Ideas for Men:
- Tucked in polos and button-up shirts
- Slacks with a belt
- Closed-toe and polished shoes
- Long socks in neutral tones
- Well groomed facial hair that follows work standards
- Casual Fridays: neat jeans and a shirt without design
