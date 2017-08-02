FAST LUNCH YOU’LL LOVE

TAHINI TWISTER
Directions: Top a sprouted whole grain tortilla with 1 cup grilled veggies + 2 tablespoons tahini. Wrap it up.
Easy, SUMMERY lunch.
Perfect for beach, boats, pools!
Time-saver: Make grilled veggies for the week and keep in the fridge…or buy them pre-grilled from the salad bar or deli section of the grocery store. You can make a Tahini Twister in under 60 seconds, wrap it in foil, and run out the door! Go!
Let’s talk more about: TAHINI
The unexpected condiment you’re going to fall in love with.
Tahini is sesame seed paste, kinda like peanut butter, but it’s made with sesame seeds. It’s a key ingredient in hummus recipes. You can find it near the peanut butter aisle or in the ethnic section of your grocery store.
Tahini is a nutritional powerhouse providing 5g of plant-protein and 3g of filling-fiber per 2T serving. Plus, it contains bone-building calcium, energy-enhancing iron, collagen-creating copper and immune-boosting zinc. PS: This stuff is easy for everyone to enjoy since research finds sesame seed allergies/sensitivity are very rare and found in only 0.1% of the population. Nice.
Oh! the things you can do with TAHINI….
– TAHINI TOAST. Spread tahini on toast and top w/ chia jam for an upscale take on your pb&j craving.
– TAHINI & APPLES. Sliced apples dipped in tahini is the perfect p + p snack.
– TAHINI CAESAR. Make this vegan version of Caesar dressing w/ tahini as the base. Oh yeah.
