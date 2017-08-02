Dawn Jackson Blatner, RDN, CSSD, Contributor Food & Nutrition Expert

FAST LUNCH YOU’LL LOVE

08/02/2017 06:54 pm ET

TAHINI TWISTER

Directions: Top a sprouted whole grain tortilla with 1 cup grilled veggies + 2 tablespoons tahini. Wrap it up.

Easy, SUMMERY lunch.

Perfect for beach, boats, pools!

Time-saver: Make grilled veggies for the week and keep in the fridge…or buy them pre-grilled from the salad bar or deli section of the grocery store. You can make a Tahini Twister in under 60 seconds, wrap it in foil, and run out the door! Go!

Let’s talk more about: TAHINI

The unexpected condiment you’re going to fall in love with.

Tahini is sesame seed paste, kinda like peanut butter, but it’s made with sesame seeds. It’s a key ingredient in hummus recipes. You can find it near the peanut butter aisle or in the ethnic section of your grocery store.

Tahini is a nutritional powerhouse providing 5g of plant-protein and 3g of filling-fiber per 2T serving. Plus, it contains bone-building calcium, energy-enhancing iron, collagen-creating copper and immune-boosting zinc. PS: This stuff is easy for everyone to enjoy since research finds sesame seed allergies/sensitivity are very rare and found in only 0.1% of the population. Nice.

Oh! the things you can do with TAHINI….

– TAHINI TOAST. Spread tahini on toast and top w/ chia jam for an upscale take on your pb&j craving.

– TAHINI & APPLES. Sliced apples dipped in tahini is the perfect p + p snack.

– TAHINI CAESAR. Make this vegan version of Caesar dressing w/ tahini as the base. Oh yeah.

BONUS: Tahini Twisters are on my 24-hour CLEAN EATING CHEAT SHEET >>HERE<

This post is hosted on the Huffington Post's Contributor platform. Contributors control their own work and post freely to our site. If you need to flag this entry as abusive, send us an email.
FAST LUNCH YOU’LL LOVE

CONVERSATIONS