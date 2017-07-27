If you’ve ever stood in front of your closet, wondering what is and is not appropriate to wear in summer based on your body type, stop what you’re doing and watch this very informative video.

YouTuber Loey Lane shares what she calls her “Fat Girl Summer Dress Code,” a step-by-step look at items anyone over a certain size has likely been told they “shouldn’t” wear. Lane suggests that if you’re overweight, a simple summer wardrobe of turtlenecks, long pants and brown sacks would probably work best in not offending anyone.

Of course, in reality, the video is seven minutes of perfectly timed sarcasm and the constant shattering of stereotypes. Lane showcases a slew of fabulous women, herself included, rocking crop tops, shorts, sports bras and two-piece bathing suits.

“If you’re fat, wear whatever you want,” she says. “If you’re thin, wear whatever you want. If you are really fit and really in shape, wear whatever you want. If you’re a man, wear whatever you want. If you’re a human who doesn’t identify as anything, wear whatever you want, boo boo.”

Lane, who says she has been “overweight several summers in a row,” is just one of many people who’ve been subjected to others who think they can and should dictate style rules ― or rules in general ― related to their bodies.

Whether it’s summer, winter or otherwise, we could all stand to keep in mind that when it comes to getting dressed, we should be doing it for one person: ourselves.