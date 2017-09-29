FEMA Insists Containers Sitting In San Juan Port Aren’t Filled With Aid

On Thursday, the Pentagon appointed Lt. Gen. Jeffrey Buchanan to lead recovery efforts in Puerto Rico. It had previously allocated 4,000 troops to the effort. By Friday morning, Buchanan told CNN that the number of troops and equipment was “not enough” and said he planned to bring in “both Air Force, Navy, and Army medical capabilities in addition to aircraft, more helicopters.”

Kaniewski also told CNN that two additional airports, one in Ceiba and the other in Aguadilla, had been opened up to facilitate relief efforts. He acknowledged that the process of distributing FEMA supplies and aid had been slow, but he expected it to improve in the coming days.

“That process is working, albeit slow, and not really as fast as any of us would like. That said, we expect significant improvement in operations with additional power being on the ground both with the military and civilian side,” Kaniewski said. “And we look forward to distributing those commodities to those in need at a much greater pace in the days ahead.”