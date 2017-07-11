WEIRD NEWS
07/11/2017 06:08 am ET

Ferrari Driver Learns Tough Lesson About Parking In The Wrong Place

He won't be parking there again anytime soon.

By Lee Moran

A Ferrari driver in southeast England learned a valuable lesson about why you should always obey parking signs.

The unidentified motorist reportedly ignored warnings against leaving vehicles on the ninth level of the parking lot at Brighton’s Marina overnight on Saturdays, due to the flea market that takes place there the following day.

As the above video shows, he returned on Sunday morning to find his expensive sportscar surrounded by stalls, vendors and shoppers.

He had to drive through the market making sure he didn’t hit any customers or traders’ goods that they spread out on the floor,” a witness who filmed the incident told video site Newsflare.

