21 Festive Wedding Photos That Are Pure Holiday Magic

December can be a magical time of year, full of joy and celebration. And that’s especially true for couples who tie the knot during the holiday season.
Between the well-lit trees, snowscapes and red and green decorations, the 21 holiday weddings below will fill you with plenty of Christmas cheer.
Also on HuffPost
More:Relationships
Comments
SUBSCRIBE TO & FOLLOW LIFESTYLE
HuffPost Lifestyle is a daily newsletter that will make you happier and healthier — one email at a time. Learn more
Newsletter