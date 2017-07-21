Few Americans Want To See The GOP Keep Trying To Repeal Obamacare

Just 26 percent say the GOP should keep trying to find votes and pass a bill, according to the poll, which was taken in the wake of the Senate’s most recent attempt to push through legislation, while 50 percent would rather see the party move on to other issues. An additional 24 percent aren’t sure.

The public is now evenly divided on the likelihood that President Donald Trump and Congress will succeed in repealing Obamacare, with 40 percent saying it’s at least somewhat likely that they’ll do so and 38 percent saying that it’s not very or not at all likely. A third say they’d be disappointed if Obamacare wasn’t repealed, while 46 percent say they wouldn’t be disappointed.

Only 25 percent favor leaving the current health care law in place but letting it fail, as Trump has proposed, and 29 percent favor repealing it but not replacing it with anything. Somewhat remarkably, both numbers outstrip the level of support for the Senate’s actual bill, which HuffPost most recently found to be polling at just 15 percent.

Those who say they’d be disappointed to see Obamacare remain in place are split on who deserves the most blame for the failure of the Senate bill earlier this week, with 32 percent placing the lion’s share of the responsibility on congressional Republicans, 32 percent on congressional Democrats, 13 percent on the authors of the bill and 7 percent on Trump.

Among those who say they’d be disappointed, a 57 percent majority say they place at least partial blame on the congressional Republicans who opposed the repeal bill, and 51 percent say that they view congressional Democrats as partially responsible. Just 29 percent say the authors of the bill should shoulder some responsibility, and just 12 percent say that they put any of the blame on Trump. (Another poll, from SurveyMonkey, found that Republicans primarily blamed Democratic senators.)

Americans currently say by a 12-point margin, 37 percent to 25 percent, that they trust the Democratic Party over the Republican Party to handle health care issues.

The HuffPost/YouGov poll consisted of 1,000 completed interviews conducted July 18 among U.S. adults, using a sample selected from YouGov’s opt-in online panel to match the demographics and other characteristics of the adult U.S. population.

HuffPost has teamed up with YouGov to conduct daily opinion polls. You can learn more about this project and take part in YouGov’s nationally representative opinion polling. More details on the polls’ methodology are available here.