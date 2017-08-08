Fiona The Baby Hippo Is Getting A Children's Book

Stop what you’re doing because it’s definitely not as important as this INCREDIBLE news: Fiona the hippo will be getting her own book.

Fiona just peeking up to say Hi! She seems to always know when a camera is pointed at her. #TeamFiona pic.twitter.com/IkILgbpECy — Cincinnati Zoo (@CincinnatiZoo) July 29, 2017

We’ve all grown to love Fiona, the Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden’s intrepid baby hippo who was born prematurely. The zoo posted a video of Fiona that went viral last week, and it seems zoo director Thane Maynard wants to keep that love strong by sharing her story with the world.

The book will be called Saving Fiona: Science, Social Media, and the Story of a Baby Hippoo and is “targeted toward elementary school-aged readers,” according to The Cincinnati Enquirer. It will be published by Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Books for Young Readers.

Saving Fiona will follow Fiona’s journey into the world, meeting her parents, as well as her struggles and achievements, the Enquirer says.

It is slated for release on Jan. 22, 2019 ― a mere two days before little Fiona’s second birthday!

Fiona tipped the scales at 317 lbs. this morning!! She has caught up weight-wise to a full term baby hippo that is the same age. pic.twitter.com/O2w8L1FI1G — Cincinnati Zoo (@CincinnatiZoo) June 20, 2017

“Hers is a great story to tell. She herself is so compelling. But a big part of her story is all the people who’ve raised her,” Maynard told the Enquirer.

Later adding: “In 2017, it’s Fiona’s world and we’re just living in it.”

Hippo hairball? Not really but Fiona did need to clear her throat! #TeamFiona pic.twitter.com/xfzAM5iMCV — Cincinnati Zoo (@CincinnatiZoo) August 7, 2017

Hooray! Fiona's neck rolls are getting bigger! Today the scale read 421lbs for this chunky chunky hippo. #TeamFiona pic.twitter.com/jlxaNNPs7e — Cincinnati Zoo (@CincinnatiZoo) August 7, 2017

It's official! Fiona is the world's sassiest hippo ever! Here she is inside pestering her mom Bibi while she eats. 💯💕👑😎 pic.twitter.com/6dRXzvDDHL — Cincinnati Zoo (@CincinnatiZoo) August 1, 2017

Maynard also indicated that a portion of the proceeds from the book will benefit the zoo.