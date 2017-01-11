First Ford, Now Fiat: Trump Had Nothing To Do With New U.S. Jobs

We need to prepare ourselves for the next four years. We’re witnessing a growing trend, where, if any new jobs are created, Donald Trump will likely take credit, even if he had zero involvement. It all started with Carrier, the heating and air-conditioning manufacturer, when Trump claimed he saved 1,100 jobs from going to Mexico. The narrative was not longstanding, however, and Greg Hayes, the CEO of parent company United Technologies, explained that the outcome of their deal with Trump would actually result in FEWER jobs, not more, through automation of their Indiana facility. Shortly thereafter, Trump took credit for saving more jobs when Ford decided not to create a plant in Mexico. CEO Mark Fields quickly said otherwise, stating that “the bottom line is we’re not seeing the volume and the demand that we expected for that plant.” And now, the disconnect continues, with car manufacturer Fiat, who announced their plan to spend $1 billion expanding plants in Ohio and Michigan, thereby creating 2,000 more jobs in the country. Trump tweets abound, implying that he’s somehow responsible.