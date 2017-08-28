Hurricane Harvey's Stinging Nightmare: Floating Fire Ant Colonies

As if the catastrophic floods in Houston haven’t done enough damage, people are now reporting large colonies of fire ants floating on the rising water.
These fire ants appear to have an outrageous survival mechanism. And, frankly, it’s unsettling.
Houston Chronicle reporter Mike Hixenbaugh tweeted a video of the red ants, infamous for their painful bites, on Sunday and said that they use the bodies of dead ants as a raft.
Apparently fire ants already have a slight resistance to water on their own, but nothing so strong as when they work together. Colonies will link together to be able to stay afloat even in the severe flooding Texas is experiencing.
People are thoroughly disturbed by what Mother Nature hath wrought.
Floating fire ants aren’t a particularly new phenomenon, but that doesn’t make it any less mortifying.
Have a little mercy, won’t you, Mother Nature?
