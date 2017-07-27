For Girls Like Tasha

Season 2 of the hit series “Insecure” aired this past Sunday and it was a doozy. Issa(Issa Rae) and Lawrence(Jay Ellis) are living in a space of discovering if they still want to be in love. Where they are, is fine and to be expected, but there is someone being caught in the cross hairs, Tasha. Tasha the overly friendly bank teller, Lawrence is seen busting down on his taken back pillow at the end of season one. Tasha is now the new distraction in Lawrence’s life and she is being used for her emotional/sexual labor plus her home, every weekend. My heart breaks for Tasha, because I know her story and how it is going to end. Tasha is every girl who creates a fresh relationship in her mind, out of a rebound situation. She is the girl that melts under the false loving gaze of a tepid partner, who feels like if she gives enough support and ask less questions, she will have her shot at a “real” relationship. This is false of course, because she is nothing more than a pastime on weekends when he needs an escape and when the last stroke is finished, so is he until Friday.

I know this life all to well, modifying yourself on a whim to match the level of interest of a man you made too much room for and to make him feel easy about the disappointments he gives you. An example is the scene where they are having unprotected sex and Tasha moans out “Zaddy”. Lawrence’s ego is stoked, you can tell he is attributing that outburst to his new found energetic sexual prowess. However, what is actually happening is that she is giving him a title, albeit a little, cute, silly one, in the hopes that she will receive a title in return, that she will receive the same energy she putting into him. Girls like Tasha are emotional dumping grounds for these kind of men, we take on problems brought in “hobosexual” knapsacks and strap them on our backs, carrying them with us long after situationships have ended. We open our hearts and bodies to men looking to take up temporary space in our lives as they try and decipher their feelings for someone else on air mattresses, leaning beds, or futons in friends living rooms. They are in transition and in no space to be a true partner, but instead of explaining that, they use the vagueness of unpurposed quality time to pacify any concerns.. Women like us are literal voids, we are just a space where no thinking happens, we are the women who are passed thru and never seen, not even by the man we end of loving. Women like me, know the truths of this situation. We know, it’ll fizzle out and she’ll be stuck with unresolved feelings for a man she can’t properly call her “ex” and she will not be able to actually call him to figure it out.