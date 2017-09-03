Pranay Gupte, Contributor Author and Columnist

For Indian Literature Aficionados, A Cornucopia of Riches This Fall

09/03/2017 07:46 am ET

A cornucopia of Indian literary riches awaits for readers interested in the fiction and nonfiction of the Subcontinent.

Scores of books will be published this month through January. Here are a few of them that are certain to flourish: William Dalrymple's long awaited work on the East India Company; Ram Varma's memoir of serving as Chief Secretary in the IAS to there fiercely ambitious chief ministers; Salil Tripathi's portrait of his native community, "The Gujeratis"; Roxy Arora's haunting novel of a Kashmiri Pandit in Jammu and Kashmir; Sohini Roychowdhury Dasgupta's celebration of the fusion of Indian dance and flamingo; Shivali Rathore's anatomy of how India's erstwhile royalty gained commercial rebirth by converting ancient forts and palaces into modern hotels; Rajika Puri's paen to the world of classical Indian dance in which she has been a towering figure for long decades; Rajdeep Sardesai's authoritative book on the evolution of Indian cricket, which includes the stellar role played by the legendary Dilip Sardesai, one of India's greatest batsmen; Pallavi Aiyar's examination of the world's most polluted cities, an especially timely book; Monika Kaushik's reflections on strategic communications and how to adapt their techniques in meeting everyday goals; Geetika Khanna's free-ranging thoughts from wild romance to sober consequence, an illustration of how the contemporary Indian woman has evolved sexually and emotionally; Pramod Kapoor's stunning biography of Mahatma Gandhi's struggle with India; Aanchal Malhotra's extraordinary capturing of the the human drama of The Partition through the possessions refugees brought with them; Archana Dalmia's proposed book on India's elderly and dispossessed; and finally, Pranay Gupte's long awaited biography of the late Capt C. P. Krishnan Nair, Founder and Chairman of The Leela Palaces, Hotels and Resorts.

This post is hosted on the Huffington Post's Contributor platform. Contributors control their own work and post freely to our site. If you need to flag this entry as abusive, send us an email.
For Indian Literature Aficionados, A Cornucopia of Riches This Fall

CONVERSATIONS