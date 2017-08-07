Ford Foundation awards NABJ grant ahead of its 42nd Annual Convention and Career Fair

Days before kicking off its 42nd Annual Convention and Career Fair in New Orleans, the National Association of Black Journalists (NABJ) announced the Ford Foundation has granted $150,000 to the largest organization of journalists of color in the nation.

“Once again the Ford Foundation has provided significant support to NABJ,” said Sarah Glover, NABJ president. The Ford Foundation funds will aide the organization to implement its multi-year strategic plan.

“As we move forward with implementing the NABJ Strategic Plan 2017-2020 and the Ford Foundation’s generous gift, NABJ will continue to build strong alliances with other like-minded organizations,” said Glover, a social media editor at NBC.

In 2015, the Ford Foundation awarded NABJ a grant to produce the NABJ Strategic Plan 2017-2020 under Glover’s guidance. Led by one of NABJ’s founders, William Dilday, Glover created the NABJ Strategic Plan Implementation Committee to assist with activating its five organizational pillars — Financial and Organizational Sustainability, NABJ Jobs, Training and Professional Development, Advocacy, and Special Projects.

“This grant helps us further implement the strategic plan by addressing and resolving critical infrastructure issues, while building a stronger organization. The Ford Foundation’s support helps NABJ efforts to make the journalism industry better through the growth and development of our staff and members,” said Glover, who is gearing up for the annual convening of black journalists.

Nearly 3,000 people are expected to attend the 42nd NABJ Convention and Career Fair — #NABJ17 "Power Up & Break Through" — this week in New Orleans. Attracting presidents and publishers of companies including the New York Times, OWN, ABC, NBC, CNN, TV One, CBS, ABC, New York Times and the National Newspaper Publishers Association, NABJ addresses topics that are inclusive and relevant to all journalists, especially those of color facing newsroom job security and career equity among other issues.

“For those of us who have literally grown-up at NABJ throughout our careers, starting as students and now professionals, the NABJ Convention and Career Fair is home to us. It’s a family reunion,” said Ryan Williams, chair of the 2017 NABJ Convention and Career Fair.

“I am proud to have served as Convention Chair this year. The volunteers this year have spent copious hours ensuring that we deliver nothing but the best to our members. I am both humbled and honored to be a part of this tremendous event,” said Williams.

Experiencing a renaissance, of sorts, following the association’s record-breaking financial performance in 2016 and the successful launch of a three-year strategic plan earlier this year, this year’s NABJ convention is a testament to the powerful influence that NABJ and its members have on media and society today.

“NABJ is on pace to deliver a stellar back-to-back convention experience as our gathering demonstrates NABJ’s impact and organizational strength at its best,” said Glover.

With successful regional conferences in Chicago, Dallas, Philadelphia and Cleveland conducted earlier this year, NABJ has also hosted the #BlackTwitter conference, the NABJ Basics Bootcamp, NABJ Media Institute and the nationwide roll-out of the Black Male Media Project, which was created to counter negative images of black males in news coverage. Through collaborations and solid programming, NABJ and its convention offers benefits to members that help them succeed in their careers.

Attending #NABJ2017? Join us on Aug. 10 as our panel examines the enormous fiscal challenge to #FixOurParks. Info: https://t.co/fAfwG60BZS pic.twitter.com/ywDv7j1cAy — The Pew Trusts (@pewtrusts) August 7, 2017

“What impresses me about NABJ is the way the organization has been able to adapt to changes within the journalism industry, and prepare young journalists for careers that will demand new skills on all platforms,” said Carolyn Ryan, assistant editor in charge of recruitment at the New York Times.

“MLB has been a proud supporter of the National Association of Black Journalists for the past decade. We’re excited about our recently renewed agreement and have worked collaboratively to add new elements to our partnership this year,” said Pat Courtney, Major League Baseball chief communications officer.

“We are also having a productive two-way dialogue with NABJ’s membership about how baseball is covered and how we can better serve their members to help them do their jobs. NABJ’s annual convention provides a great opportunity to connect with their membership and address the topics that are important to them and MLB,” said Courtney.

“Last year, NABJ set a high bar with the joint convention produced with the National Association of Hispanic Journalists in Washington, D.C.,” said Glover.

“This year, NABJ anticipates continued growth thanks to a sold out exhibit hall, and record attendance and membership. We are planning exciting workshops and new programs with some of the most powerful names in media today,” Glover said about the world-class, five-day showcase.