15,000 People Become New U.S. Citizens To Celebrate Fourth of July

Every year, the U.S. holds special citizenship-induction ceremonies on or around the Fourth of July. This year, nearly 15,000 people were being sworn in as U.S. citizens at more than 65 such gatherings across the country, according to U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services.

They took the oath of citizenship in public libraries, national parks and museums. Some of the ceremonies were on aircraft carriers or baseball fields. One was at Monticello, the Virginia home of founding father Thomas Jefferson.

At one of those ceremonies, Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) ― the daughter of immigrants from India and Jamaica ― took not-so-veiled jabs at President Donald Trump, who has called for limits on legal immigration along with his effort to ramp up deportation of undocumented immigrants.

“Whenever you feel that future is threatened, whenever those values of liberty and justice for all that drew us here seem under assault, you need to speak up and speak out,” Harris said at a ceremony on the battleship Iowa in the Port of Los Angeles on Monday, according to prepared remarks. “That’s the whole point of the freedoms we cherish.”

In order to become a citizen, immigrants must be a permanent resident, or green card-holder, for at least five years; read, write and speak English; and pass a citizenship test. That test isn’t easy ― check out some of the questions ― but more than 97 percent of would-be citizens pass, compared to only about two-thirds of voting age Americans, according to a 2012 study.

Here are photos from some of citizenship ceremonies across the country leading up to and on the Fourth of July.

Charlottesville, Virginia, at Thomas Jefferson’s Monticello - July 4

76 people from 40 countries are taking the oath of citizenship today at Monticello. pic.twitter.com/I9QHawIiMu — Captain Pete Mainzer (@ACPD10) July 4, 2016

Des Moines, Iowa, at Iowa Cubs’ Principal Park Stadium - July 3

With IA State Capital backdrop, 29 people become American citizens, receiving a rousing round of applause. My favorite moment every season. pic.twitter.com/fU1U4LdB5A — Andy Garman (@GarmanSports) July 3, 2017

In just a few minutes the @IowaCubs will host their annual Independence Day citizenship ceremony, 30 people will become citizens. pic.twitter.com/tHWS5nkTT9 — Kelsey Kremer (@kelsey_kremer) July 3, 2017

Greeley, Colorado, at Centennial Village - July 3

Brendon from #Jamaica came to the US for college. #newUScitizen Jul 3 in Greeley. Likes working in a green industry with water treatment. pic.twitter.com/tgBpyV0QtD — Debbie Cannon (@USCISMediaColo) July 3, 2017

Pawtucket, Rhode Island, at McCoy Baseball Stadium - July 3

New Orleans, at the National World War II Museum - July 3

Southport, North Carolina, at the Historic Garrison House at Fort Johnston - July 3

Los Angeles, on the USS Iowa - July 3

41 #newUScitizens from 14 nations take Oath of Allegiance aboard the Battleship Iowa in Los Angeles. pic.twitter.com/3OzjQZjFlS — Claire Nicholson (@USCISMediaLA) July 3, 2017

Monterey, California, at California State University at Monterey Bay - July 3

At CSU Monterey Bay, 150 #newUScitizen s celebrate their citizenship by waving small American flags at @USCIS c'mony pic.twitter.com/2QIi3q5bMq — Sharon Rummery (@USCISMediaSF) July 3, 2017

Alameda, California, on the USS Hornet - July 3

Seaman Joe Dodd takes his oath on the flight deck of USS Hornet alongside 75 other #newUScitizen s @uscoastguard pic.twitter.com/hT7iV9FUN3 — Sharon Rummery (@USCISMediaSF) July 3, 2017

San Diego, on the USS Midway - July 3

Our newest citizens!#newUScitizen s! 55 people from 20 countries became America's newest citizens at the USS Midway!!! pic.twitter.com/qmf13okYaD — Maria Elena Upson (@USCISmediaAZ) July 3, 2017

Hialeah, Florida, at the USCIS Hialeah Field Office - July 3

Indianapolis, at the Benjamin Harrison Presidential Site - July 3

New York, at the New York Public Library - June 30

195 people from 56 countries about to become citizens in NYC. @nypl #July4th pic.twitter.com/rAX2NeZs35 — Katie Tichacek (@USCISMediaNYNJ) June 30, 2017

Shannon Stapleton/Reuters Immigrants smile after receiving their certificates of citizenship at a naturalization ceremony in the New York Public Library on Friday.

Tampa, Florida, at Hillsborough Community College - June 30

Happy new citizens eager to celebrate their first #July4th as Americans @HCCFL. Congrats to all 127 of them! #newUScitizen pic.twitter.com/PaiKNjqxTV — sharon scheidhauer (@USCISMediaFLA) June 30, 2017

Dallas, at the Belo Mansion and Pavilion - June 29