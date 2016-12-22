STYLE

A Look Back At Franca Sozzani's Iconic Style

The groundbreaking fashion force died Thursday at age 66.

12/22/2016 04:35 pm ET
Jamie Feldman Fashion & Lifestyle Editor, The Huffington Post
Tristan Fewings via Getty Images

Franca Sozzani, the longtime editor-in-chief of Italian Vogue, died Thursday at age 66 after battling an illness. 

Beloved by the industry and fashion enthusiasts alike, Sozanni was forward-thinking and passionate, catapulting Vogue Italia into the global spotlight with powerful imagery from the day she took the reigns as editor-in-chief in 1998. Her iconic and important magazine world moments include releasing a famous “black issue” in 2008, marking the first time a major glossy exclusively featured models of color.

As Hamish Bowles wrote on Thursday, Sozzani “turned her Vogue into a magazine that not only celebrated the power of the image, but also used fashion stories as a platform to discuss broader issues, and the obsessions of the fashionable world. Franca had a passion for, and a deep knowledge of, fashion and its history, but an ability to keep an amused distance from its modern day excesses.”

Beyond her admirable career, Sozanni was known for the impeccable personal style she displayed on many a red carpet and at various events through the years. 

Here, in remembrance, a peek back at some of her most iconic looks: 

  • Monica Schipper via Getty Images
    Editor-In-Chief of Italian Vogue Franca Sozzani (L) and director Francesco Carrozzini attend the 'Franca: Chaos And Creation' New York Screening at Metrograph on October 13, 2016 in New York City. 
  • Vittorio Zunino Celotto via Getty Images
    Franca Sozzani attends Convivio 2016 photocall on June 7, 2016 in Milan, Italy.
  • Jacopo Raule via Getty Images
    Franca Sozzani attends the Christian Dior show as part of the Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Spring/Summer 2017 on September 30, 2016 in Paris, France.
  • Camilla Morandi - Corbis via Getty Images
    Franca Sozzani and Valentino Garavani attend the 'Franca: Chaos And Creation' Premiere - 73rd Venice Film Festival during the 73rd Venice Film Festival at Palazzo del Casino on September 2, 2016 in Venice, Italy. 
  • Vittorio Zunino Celotto via Getty Images
    Franca Sozzani attends Miu Miu Women's Tales Dinner during the 73rd Venice Film Festival at Ca' Corner della Regina on September 1, 2016 in Venice, Italy. 
  • Luca V. Teuchmann via Getty Images
    Franca Sozzani attends the Gala event during the Vogue Fashion Dubai Experience 2015 at Armani Hotel Dubai on October 30, 2015 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. 
  • Jacopo Raule via Getty Images
    Franca Sozzani attends the Giamba show during the Milan Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2016 on September 25, 2015 in Milan, Italy.
  • Venturelli via Getty Images
    Franca Sozzani attends the opening ceremony and premiere of 'Everest' during the 72nd Venice Film Festival on September 2, 2015 in Venice, Italy.
  • Ernesto Ruscio via Getty Images
    ROME, ITALY - MAY 22: Franca Sozzani attends the 'La Traviata' Premiere at Teatro Dell'Opera on May 22, 2016 in Rome, Italy. (Photo by Ernesto Ruscio/Getty Images)
  • Jacopo Raule via Getty Images
    Franca Sozzani attends the 'Being The Protagonist' Party hosted By L'Uomo Vogue during the 72nd Venice Film Festival at San Clemente Palace Hotel on September 5, 2015 in Venice, Italy. 
  • Elisabetta Villa via Getty Images
    Franca Sozzani attends the Valentino 'Mirabilia Romae' haute couture collection fall/winter 2015 2016 at Piazza Mignanelli on July 9, 2015 in Rome, Italy. 
  • Ernesto Ruscio via Getty Images
    Franca Sozzani attends Coulture/Sculpture Vernissage Cocktail honoring Azzedine Alaia in the history of fashion at Galleria Borghese at Galleria Borghese on July 10, 2015 in Rome, Italy. 
  • GIUSEPPE CACACE via Getty Images
    US singer Lana Del Rey, her partner Francesco Carrozzini and Italian journalist Franca Sozzani leave the Hotel Des Iles Borromees for the religious wedding ceremony of Pierre Casiraghi, Prince Albert II of Monaco's nephew, with Beatrice Borromeo on August 1, 2015, in Stresa, on the Lake Maggiore in northern Italy. Casiraghi and Borromeo had their civil wedding in Monaco on July 25. 
  • Pierre Suu via Getty Images
    Franca Sozzani attends the Miu Club launch of the first Miu Miu fragrance and croisiere 2016 collection at Palais d'Iena on July 4, 2015 in Paris, France. 
  • Larry Busacca via Getty Images
    Editor-in-Chief of Italian Vogue, Franca Sozzani (L) and actress Valeria Golino pose on the winners walk at the 2015 CFDA Fashion Awards at Alice Tully Hall at Lincoln Center on June 1, 2015 in New York City. 
  • Jacopo Raule via Getty Images
    Franca Sozzani attends the Versace show during the Milan Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2015 on February 27, 2015 in Milan, Italy. 
  • Jacopo Raule via Getty Images
    Franca Sozzani attends the Giorgio Armani 40th Anniversary Silos Opening And Cocktail Reception on April 30, 2015 in Milan, Italy. 
  • Laura Lezza via Getty Images
    Vogue Director Franca Sozzani attends the Pitti Uomo 88 at Fortezza da Basso on June 16, 2015 in Florence, Italy. 
  • Vittorio Zunino Celotto via Getty Images
    Franca Sozzani attends the Fondazione Prada Opening on May 3, 2015 in Milan, Italy. 
  • Ernesto Ruscio via Getty Images
    Franca Sozzani attends the MAXXI Gala Dinner photocall at Maxxi Museum on November 29, 2014 in Rome, Italy.
  • Vincenzo Lombardo via Getty Images
    Franca Sozzani attends the 'Fondazione IEO - CCM' Christmas Dinner For on December 16, 2014 in Monza, Italy.
  • D Dipasupil via Getty Images
    Franca Sozzani attends the Valentino Sala Bianca 945 Event on December 10, 2014 in New York City. 
  • Jacopo Raule via Getty Images
    Franca Sozzani arrives at Emporio Armani Fashion Show during Milan Fashion Week Womenswear Spring/Summer 2015 on September 18, 2014 in Milan, Italy. 
  • Jacopo Raule via Getty Images
    Franca Sozzani arrives at the Elie Saab show during Paris Fashion Week, Womenswear SS 2015 on September 29, 2014 in Paris, France.
  • Venturelli via Getty Images
    Franca Sozzani attends the Opening Ceremony and 'Birdman' premiere during the 71st Venice Film Festival at Palazzo Del Cinema on August 27, 2014 in Venice, Italy. 
  • Gilbert Carrasquillo via Getty Images
    Editor-in-chief of Vogue Italia Franca Sozzani (R) and son Francesco Carrozzini attend the amfAR Inspiration Gala New York 2014 at The Plaza Hotel on June 10, 2014 in New York City.
  • John Phillips via Getty Images
    Editor-in-Chief of Vogue Italia Franca Sozzani and Ciara attends the Gala Event during the Vogue Fashion Dubai Experience on October 31, 2014 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.
  • Karwai Tang via Getty Images
    Franca Sozzani attends a gala dinner and auction to celebate the end of the Cash & Rocket tour at Natural History Museum on June 8, 2014 in London, England. 
  • Ernesto Ruscio via Getty Images
    Franca Sozzani and Karl Lagerfeld arrived at the 'Vogue Italia 50th Anniversary' at Piazza Castello on September 21, 2014 in Milan, Italy. 
  • Don Arnold via Getty Images
    Editor in Chief of Vogue Italia and L'Uomo Vogue Franca Sozzani poses at a press conference to launch World Wide Wool and L'Umomo Vogue in partnership with Woolmark Company at Sydney Town Hal on March 26, 2014 in Sydney, Australia.

Also on HuffPost

More:

Red Carpet Style Vogue Vogue Italia Franca Sozzani
Suggest a correction
Comments
A Look Back At Franca Sozzani's Iconic Style

CONVERSATIONS