ENTERTAINMENT
09/13/2017 04:54 pm ET

'Sopranos' Actor Frank Vincent Reportedly Dead At 78

Reports say the actor died during surgery.

By Bill Bradley
Paul Hawthorne via Getty Images

Actor Frank Vincent, known for a variety of roles including Phil Leotardo on “The Sopranos,” has died, according to TMZ. He was 78.

According to reports, Vincent suffered a heart attack last week and died during open heart surgery in a New Jersey hospital on Wednesday.

As Variety pointed out, his friend and filmmaker John Gallagher posted the news on Facebook, writing, “Another devastating loss ― my close friend and colleague of 30 years Frank Vincent has left us.”

In addition to giving Tony Soprano (James Gandolfini) a hard time on HBO’s “The Sopranos,” the actor starred in a number of Martin Scorsese films, including “Goodfellas,” “Raging Bull” and “Casino.”

Vincent’s reps did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

This story is developing ...

ALSO ON HUFFPOST

PHOTO GALLERY
HuffPost
BEFORE YOU GO
Notable Deaths In 2017
PHOTO GALLERY
Notable Deaths In 2017
Suggest a correction
Bill Bradley Entertainment Editor, HuffPost

MORE:

Arts And Entertainment The Sopranos Frank Vincent
'Sopranos' Actor Frank Vincent Reportedly Dead At 78

CONVERSATIONS