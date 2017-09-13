Actor Frank Vincent, known for a variety of roles including Phil Leotardo on “The Sopranos,” has died, according to TMZ. He was 78.

According to reports, Vincent suffered a heart attack last week and died during open heart surgery in a New Jersey hospital on Wednesday.

As Variety pointed out, his friend and filmmaker John Gallagher posted the news on Facebook, writing, “Another devastating loss ― my close friend and colleague of 30 years Frank Vincent has left us.”

In addition to giving Tony Soprano (James Gandolfini) a hard time on HBO’s “The Sopranos,” the actor starred in a number of Martin Scorsese films, including “Goodfellas,” “Raging Bull” and “Casino.”

Vincent’s reps did not immediately respond to a request for comment.