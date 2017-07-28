From Medicine to Modern Ag, GMOs Continue to Improve Our World

But will we continue to deploy new GMO crop technology? Or will the use of GMOs in agriculture continue to be demonized by some so that government regulators or the public themselves will reject them? In the United States today, the gap between how scientists perceive the safety of GMO crops (88 percent believe safe) and how the public perceives that safety (37 percent believe safe) is the “largest opinion difference between the public and scientists” on any scientific issue that the Pew Research Center measures. Yet surprisingly when it comes to making medicines, concerns about GMOs never really took root, and efforts by critics to fan fears just haven’t worked. Consider again the Times story about the advent of gene therapy. A single paragraph refers to the challenges of maintaining quality control and consistency as the therapy is scaled up. Otherwise the role of genetic engineering is treated in such a matter-of-fact way that a reader could easily overlook it. And that’s consistent with the track record for GMOs in medicine. For example, the insulin used to treat millions suffering from the near-epidemic disease of diabetes has been produced with genetically modified organisms for 40 years. How many people know that – or would care if they did? A few years ago, GMO critics did try to make them worry … but fortunately the effort flopped. The public seems to understand that genetic modification is a safe, effective and much-needed technology for developing new medical treatments. I find it ironic that several outspoken celebrities who criticize GMO crops have had their lives significantly improved by GMO insulin. GMOs are used in many other kinds of medicines too, as well as in vaccines and vitamins, largely without notice or concern (although vaccines face plenty of opposition on other scientifically baseless grounds). And their role in other areas of our lives will continue to grow as well. At the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), for instance, scientists are using genetically engineered viruses to produce more environmentally friendly lithium batteries. These GM batteries are made without the solvents needed to produce the current technology and have the potential to one day power hybrid cars. Environmental bioremediation is another area showing promise. Some day in the not-too-distant future, we’ll likely see various kinds of waste being eaten by genetically engineered bacteria. There are many more examples, but the point should be clear. GMOs, despite having been vilified in agriculture, have already emerged as hugely positive tools for us and our planet in the 21st century. It doesn’t make sense for us to accept the technology as safe in some areas, but not in others. As global warming increases, let’s hope we finally resolve the contradictions in our attitudes toward genetic modification and embrace this technology’s possibilities for feeding the world and helping the environment too.