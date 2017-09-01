Check out the full schedule for HuffPost's Listen To America tour

Join us for HuffPost’s Listen to America bus tour. Step aboard the bus and tell us your story— what matters most to you and what being American means today.

Sept. 12 - St. Louis, Mo. 10:30 a.m. Launch Event at Kiener Plaza As we kick off the Listen to America bus tour, St. Louis community leaders will send us off with a few words. Speakers include Lydia Polgreen, EIC, HuffPost; Donald Suggs, Publisher, St. Louis American; Rev. Starsky Wilson; Tishaura Jones, Treasurer, City of St. Louis; Alderwoman Megan Green. 2 p.m. - 5 p.m. Tour stop: “The Loop” in University City (near the Chuck Berry statue) Stop by, tell us what’s on your mind, and grab some swag. We look forward to seeing you! 7 p.m. Forum: “Three Years After Ferguson: Seeking Solutions in St. Louis,” The Royale, 3132 S Kingshighway Blvd. (in partnership with the St. Louis American) Come hear community leaders talk about what’s working — and what still needs work. Audience Q&A to follow.

Introduction: Lydia Polgreen, EIC, HuffPost

Moderator: Chris King, Managing Editor, St. Louis American

Panelists: Kayla Reed, Organizer and Strategist; Rev. Starsky Wilson; Alderwoman Megan Green; Blake Strode, Staff Attorney, Arch City Defenders; Kevin Ahlbrand, former Ferguson Commissioner and Missouri FOP President, St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department Sergeant

Elizabeth W. Kearley via Getty Images The Clinton Library, where the Listen to America tour will hold an event.

Sept. 14 - Little Rock, Ark. 11 a.m - 3 p.m. Tour stop: The Clinton Library Stop by, tell us what’s on your mind, and grab some swag. We look forward to seeing you! 5 p.m. Forum: “Victory Over Violence: Overcoming Gangs in Little Rock,” Philander Smith College (in partnership with KARK and Fox16 News) Little Rock community leaders discuss the path to combating gang violence in the city. Audience Q&A to follow.

Moderator: Fox16 anchor Kevin Kelly

Panelists: Tristan Wilkerson, Black Male Initiative Coordinator, Social Justice Institute at Philander Smith College; Kenton Buckner, Police Chief, Little Rock PD; Leifel Jackson, Motivational Speaker, Gang Consultant, Youth Mentor and Founder of ROCAN Inc. ; Joyce Elliott, Arkansas state senator Sept. 15 - Oxford, Miss. 11 a.m - 3 p.m. Tour stop: Oxford Town Square (near City Hall) Stop by, tell us what’s on your mind, and grab some swag. We look forward to seeing you! 5 p.m. Interview: “What Makes Oxford Work: A Sit-Down With Mayor Robyn Tannehill,” Off Square Books

Journalist and author Curtis Wilkie talks with Mayor Robyn Tannehill about progress, positive change and roadblocks to overcome. Audience Q&A to follow. Sept. 18 - Memphis, Tenn. 11 a.m - 3 p.m. Tour stop: Crosstown Concourse Stop by, tell us what’s on your mind, and grab some swag. We look forward to seeing you! 7 p.m. Forum: “Economic Justice in the City (Revisited),” Clayborn Temple (in partnership with High Ground) Moderator: Wendi C. Thomas, journalist with MLK50

Panelists: Floyd Tyler, founder and president of Preserver Partners; Alex Matlock, CEO of Contigo Creative and President of the Mid-South Latino Chamber of Commerce; Carolyn Hardy, Chairman of the Greater Memphis Chamber and CEO of Henderson Transloading Services; Jozelle Booker, President of the Memphis Minority Business Council Continuum