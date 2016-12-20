The 50 Most Hilarious Tweets From Parents This Year

2016 was tough, but these parent tweeters made us laugh.

12/20/2016 02:28 pm ET | Updated 1 day ago
Hollis Miller Voices Associate Social Editor, The Huffington Post

Every week, we round up the most hilarious tweets from moms and dads. As 2016 draws to a close, it’s time to laugh at the best parenting tweets from the whole year (because, let’s be honest, we could use some extra laughter this year).

Scroll down to read the best of 2016 and follow @HuffPostParents on Twitter for more!

Also on HuffPost

Cute Kid Notes

More:

Humor Tweet Best Parenting Tweets Week Year
Suggest a correction
282 Comments
The 50 Most Hilarious Tweets From Parents This Year

CONVERSATIONS