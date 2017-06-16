The Funniest Tweets From Parents This Week

Kids may say the darndest things, but parents tweet about them in the funniest ways. So each week, we round up the most hilarious 140-character quips from moms and dads to spread the joy. Scroll down to read the latest batch and follow @HuffPostParents on Twitter for more!
I didn't nap nearly enough prior to becoming a mother.— MumMumMommy 🤦🏻♀️ (@tinyandtired) June 13, 2017
You know what really makes having kids worth it? When you haven't shaved for a day and they touch your skin and say, "your leg is spiky."— SpacedMom (@copymama) June 15, 2017
I started calling my kid's chores "jobbies" to make them sound like fun hobbies and it 100% does not help.— Andy Herald (@AndyHerald) June 13, 2017
Sign you're a parent: while changing in dressing room, you hear, "Ma!" & yell back, "What?!" before remembering:— Stephanie Ortiz (@Six_Pack_Mom) June 16, 2017
You're shopping alone.
Friend: What's that thing where you're always tired but can never get rest?— MyMomologue (@MyMomologue) June 12, 2017
Me: Parenthood.
"You can play for 5 more minutes and then it's time to go!"— Real American Dadass (@R_A_Dadass) June 12, 2017
-Every parent at the park
Day 1,459 of my son acting shocked and aggrieved when I tell him to go brush his teeth before bed.— Amy Dillon (@amydillon) June 13, 2017
If you enjoy long heated arguments about whether or not mermaids can breathe on land, parenting is for you.— Zoe vs. the Universe (@zoevsuniverse) June 7, 2017
When your baby learns to talk, you realize all of those important things you thought your baby was saying were just demands for more food.— The ParentNormal (@ParentNormal) June 15, 2017
"And it is then, when you are at your most tired, that your kids will find yet an even earlier time to wake up."— Mike Reynolds (@EverydayGirlDad) June 11, 2017
- old parenting proverb.
Netflix should have a "times watched" counter for kids' shows so you can track your slow descent into madness.— Dragging Feeties (@DraggingFeeties) June 12, 2017
7yo: I got duck poop on my hand— Robert Knop (@FatherWithTwins) June 11, 2017
Me: Ok, don't touch anything until we get home
*looks in back seat
7yo: *already eating crackers
Paint your bathroom a pretty shade of blue so when you're in there hiding from your kids it almost feels like you're sitting by the ocean.— MyQuestionableLife (@2questionable) June 14, 2017
Son: how old were you when you felt like you were a grown up?— DaddyJew (@DaddyJew) June 15, 2017
Me: I'll let you know when I get there
Pretending not to see the things my kids do is the glue that holds my sanity together.— Mommy Owl (@Lhlodder) June 16, 2017
Parenting wouldn't be so hard if I didn't care how my kids turned out.— OneFunnyMummy (@OneFunnyMummy) June 12, 2017
If you enjoy asking questions like "Whose socks are on the kitchen table," I can't recommend parenting highly enough.— Rodney Lacroix (@moooooog35) June 13, 2017
Forget partying, I'm going to fight for my right to potty. Alone.— TheBabyLady (@thebabylady7) June 13, 2017
I could probably travel to the sun and back in the same amount of time it takes to put sunscreen on my two tiny, wiggly humans.— Doyin Richards (@daddydoinwork) June 14, 2017
They say you don't know love until you become a parent, and that's because you finally understand how much you love sleep. Or sitting down.— Jennifer S. White (@yenniwhite) June 12, 2017
I used to watch horror films for entertainment, now I just watch my kids bake a cake in our kitchen. 👨🍳😱— Molly England (@bluebonetbabies) June 12, 2017
Son's Summer Vacation, Day 1:— Dr Jekyll and Mr Meh (@TheAlexNevil) June 12, 2017
5:58am: its quiet...too quiet..
6:02am (loud noises): Ah, there it is
Thanks to my 5 yr old son screaming "What's this?" while holding it up, all the parents at swim team now know I have a tampon in my bag.— Danielle Herzog (@martinisandmini) June 15, 2017
