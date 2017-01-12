When I became a mom, I immediately wanted to broadcast my new status to the world. (Plus have a public excuse for the bags under my eyes and/or perpetual topknot.) Luckily, many of the fine purveyors of Etsy had anticipated my need and designed hilarious shirts to let people know I was living that #momlife.
Below, I’ve rounded up some of the best funny T-shirts for the new mom in your life (especially if it happens to be you). Perfect for throwing on with a pair of spit-up stained yoga pants.
-
Tired as a Mother
-
Mother Of Wildlings
-
And on Wednesdays We Wear Babies
-
Mom Bod
-
World's Okayest Mom
-
I'm So Tired/I'm Not Tired T-Shirt And Onesie Set
-
-
Mama Hair, Don't Care
-
-
Yoga Pants, Messy Bun T-Shirt And Onesie Set
-
Messy Bun Slouchy
-
Mom Squad Longsleeve
-
New Mom Shirt For 2017
-
Mombie
-
Because I Said So
-
-
No Shame In My Mom Game
-
Baby Wear, Don't Care
-
Mom AF
-
Rookie Mom
-
I'm Like 104% Tired
-
I'm Not A Regular Mom
-
I Can Grow People Shirt and Onesie Set
Also on HuffPost
29 Gifts For Irreverent Parents
Comments
SUBSCRIBE TO & FOLLOW PARENTS
HuffPost Parents offers a daily dose of personal stories, helpful advice and comedic takes on what it’s like to raise kids today. Learn more
Newsletter