Little Girl’s Tearful Meeting With Gal Gadot Shows Why ‘Wonder Woman’ Matters

. @GalGadot shared a moment with a young Wonder Woman cosplayer while signing autographs with the Justice League at San Diego @Comic_Con pic.twitter.com/KZhucQd0yC

This is why Gal Gadot is a superhero.

Viral footage from Comic-Con in San Diego showed the star comforting a young fan who was wearing a “Wonder Woman” shirt and cape.

But the little girl, named Ashley, began to cry when she reached the front of the line.

“She was so happy to meet her that she was tearing up,” her mother Christine Keller wrote on Twitter.

In the footage, Gadot reaches across the table and takes the girl’s hand.

“There’s no reason to cry, all right,” Gadot said. “Here we are together.”

One of Gadot’s “Justice League” costars joined in.

“You’re a warrior,” said Ezra Miller, who plays the Flash in an upcoming film. “Your ability to cry is what makes you such a warrior. Come join the Justice League whenever you get ready.”

Keller, author of “The Adventures of Danica Dreamer,” said the encounter had a big impact on her little girl.

“These characters matter and can have a huge influence on young people,” Keller wrote on her “Danica Dreamer” Facebook page. “What a great role model and genuine, nice person. My daughter will always remember this moment for the rest of her life.”

It wasn’t just Wonder Woman making an impression. The same footage also briefly showed an excited little boy with tears in his eyes as he met Ben Affleck, current star of the “Batman” franchise as well as “Justice League.”