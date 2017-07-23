'Game Of Thrones' Sets Up The Moment You've Been Waiting For

Tyrion (Peter Dinklage) says he drinks and knows things, but we’re guessing he might not be privy to what he just helped set up on “Game of Thrones.”

In the second episode of Season 7, Jon Snow (Kit Harington) receives notes from Tyrion and Samwell Tarly (John Bradley) about heading to Dragonstone.

Sam tells Jon about the dragonglass he learned was there― a major driving factor for him heading there in the end ― while Tyrion uses a sentimental callback to lure Jon south.

The line Tyrion writes that seems to convince Jon is, “All dwarves are bastards in their father’s eyes.”

It’s something he said to Jon during their first chat, and it just helped set up the most anticipated meeting in “Game of Thrones” history: the meeting between Jon Snow and Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke).

Jon leaves Sansa (Sophie Turner) in charge of the North, and he’s all like, “I’m out.” Now Fire and Ice are finally getting together. You can see a glimpse of the meeting in the Episode 3 preview:

Real talk: Dany probably needs this meeting more than anyone based off of what else happened in Episode 2:

The Greyjoys are destroyed and Theon goes all Reek again.

Euron Greyjoy (Pilou Asbæk) isn’t messing around.

He sneaks up on Yara (Gemma Whelan) and Theon’s (Alfie Allen) fleet and demolishes them worse than B-Rabbit taking down Papa Doc in “8 Mile.”

Two Sand Snakes, Obara (Keisha Castle-Hughes) and Nymeria (Jessica Henwick), are killed by Euron ― with one left hanging from a ship by her own whip ― while Tyene (Rosabell Laurenti Sellers) and Ellaria (Indira Varma) are taken hostage.

In one tough scene, Euron taunts Theon after he captures Yara, and the dude just abandons ship. It looks like Reek might be back.

Is Dany Azor Ahai?

HBO

Melisandre (Carice van Houten) shows up at Dragonstone and it’s suggested that Dany could be the legendary figure of the Prince that was Promised, sometimes known as Azor Ahai. When Dany objects because she isn’t a “prince,” Missandei (Nathalie Emmanuel), like a true fan theorist, chimes in to say that the word prince could be genderless, so that prophecy could totally apply to Dany.

There’s also a great moment with Dany after Tyrion seemingly convinces her to not attack King’s Landing in order to spare a bunch of lives. Olenna Tyrell (Diana Rigg), who disagrees with Tyrion’s strategy, tells Dany, “You’re a dragon. Be a dragon.”

Oh hells yeah! Be a dragon, Dany! Always be a dragon.

Arya ready for reunions?

In the episode, Arya (Maisie Williams) meets up with her old friend Hot Pie (Ben Hawkey), but she definitely acts way too casual about it. What the heck, Arya???

She hears Jon Snow is King in the North and decides to go to Winterfell instead of King’s Landing.

Later, the other reunion we’ve been waiting for finally happens: Arya reunites with her long lost direwolf, Nymeria. Only she’s hella big.

Nymeria is doing her own thing, though, and peaces out with her big pack of wolves. We have a feeling they’ll probably meet again ...

Oh Snow you don’t, Littlefinger.

HBO

While Jon is getting all emotional in the crypts, Littlefinger (Aidan Gillen) comes down and starts being a creep about how he doesn’t just like Sansa. He likes her likes her. Jon puts an end to that nonsense and says he’ll kill him if he ever touches her.

King in the North!

Grey Worm and Missandei kiss and yada, yada, yada.

Grey Worm has lowkey been the hottest guy on GoT for years and y'all been asleep!! pic.twitter.com/61dfU9tUbk — Joel Kim Booster (@ihatejoelkim) July 24, 2017

Before Grey Worm (Jacob Anderson) goes off to battle, he and Missandei finally do, you know, it. There’s an intimate moment where he reveals his lack of parts to her.

In the end, the only thing uncomfortable about it is we’re pretty sure the door was open the whole time. Perhaps that’s what happens when no one’s around to hold the door.

(R.I.P, Hodor.)

Sam is curing Jorah!

As a follow up to his famous poop montage from the season premiere, Sam Tarly has an equally disgusting scene in which he decides to go against the Archmaester’s (Jim Broadbent) wishes and cure Jorah Mormont (Iain Glen).

There’s also a seamless transition between Sam piercing Mormont’s gross and pus-filled skin and someone cutting into a pie.

So yeah. Our stomachs should be settled by Episode 3 next Sunday.