Gardner Wants to Lower Insurance Costs, but Where's His Plan?

With U.S. Sen. Cory Gardner's (R-CO) first solo town halls in about 500 days taking place today, it's worth reviewing how Gardner responded to questions at the skinny town hall he held in Durango, with other lawmakers, Aug. 4.

As expected, Gardner was was asked repeatedly about his votes for Obamacare replacement legislation that would have thrown tens of millions off the Medicaid insurance rolls. Gardner's core defense, which he's repeated numerous times, is: He's mad as hell about health insurance costs and he wants a plan to lower them.

In Durango Gardner said (at 36 minutes 30 seconds here): "What we have right have right now isn't working... What have to do is find something that is actually going to do what you and I think both want to do, and that's find something a way to drive down the costs of healthcare. We have to drive down the costs of health care."

Everyone would love to bring down the cost of health care, but Gardner has yet to put a proposal on the table that would do this.

For example, the Obamacare replacement bill (BCRA) that Gardner voted for in the U.S. Senate, which was defeated by a 57-43 vote, would have increased insurance rates by 74 percent for market place enrollees above what's expected under Obamacare, according to the nonpartisan Kaiser Family Foundation.

So Gardner voted for legislation that would make insurance costs worse! Why? The senate bill wouldn't have improved market insurance rates for anyone in Denver, Mesa, or Yuma counties.

Another point worth revisiting from Gardner's skinny town hall was his assertion that he wants to "stabilize the insurance markets."

In Durango Gardner said (at 36 minutes 30 seconds here): "What we ought to do is stabilize the insurance markets. We we ought to do is put Medicaid in a sustainable fashion, keeping that important safety need. So that it is there for people in this country who truly need it... I believe we can do better. And that's why I hope we have a bipartisan solution."

Recall that Gardner helped sabotage Obamacare by stripping from the healthcare law a program to stabilize insurance markets.