Michael Buckner via Getty Images Garry Shandling arrives at the wrap party and DVD release for 'The Larry Sanders Show' at Cut on April 10, 2007.

Garry Shandling died from pulmonary thrombosis, TMZ reported on Tuesday.

The outlet obtained a copy of the comedian’s autopsy report, which stated the cause of death as a blood clot which traveled from his leg to his lungs. TMZ said Shandling also had Xanax, hydrocodone and oxycodone in his system at the time.

The 66-year-old died earlier this year on March 24. According to the report, Shandling had complained of leg pain and shortness of breath the day before his death.

The Emmy-winning actor was best known for his work on “The Larry Sanders Show” and “It’s Garry Shandling’s Show,” as well as his hilarious cameo in “Zoolander.” Just a few months before his untimely death, Shandling appeared on Jerry Seinfeld’s show “Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee” in an episode called “It’s Great That Garry Shandling Is Still Alive.”

The Huffington Post has reached out to reps for Shandling and the LA County Department of the Medical Examiner-Coroner and will update this post accordingly.