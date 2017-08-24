A columnist for the Washington Post challenged President Donald Trump to a duel on Wednesday.
Gene Weingarten, the Pulitzer Prize-winning author of the “Below the Beltway” humor column, joked on Twitter:
One reader speculated on the choice of weapons:
Weingarten replied:
Trump has not responded, but last year he indicated it might not be a problem for him.
“I could stand in the middle of Fifth Avenue, shoot somebody, and I wouldn’t lose any voters,” he boasted.
In any case, Weingarten has moved on to other targets, namely “Star Trek” star William Shatner:
After some back and forth during a mock feud, Weingarten eventually challenged Captain Kirk to a duel as well:
