Genius 6-Year-Old Uses Sleeping Mom's Thumbprint To Buy Presents On Amazon

There are child prodigies and then there’s Ashlynd Howell ― a 6-year-old with some serious moxie.

In a Wall Street Journal article on how online shopping is killing the joy of Christmas , there is a nugget of glorious scamming nestled in the reporting.

The anecdote details how Ashlynd Howell used her unsuspecting napping mother’s thumb to unlock her phone and purchase toys. The excerpt reads as follows:

While Bethany Howell napped on the couch last week, her daughter Ashlynd, 6 years old, used her mother’s thumb to unlock her phone and open the Amazon app. “$250 later, she has shopped for all her Christmas presents on Amazon,” said Ms. Howell, of Little Rock, Ark.

The purchases left the girl’s parents with “13 order confirmations for Pokémon items” and the feeling that they’d been hacked. The 6-year-old later assured mom and dad that she’d been shopping.