It Sounds Like George And Amal Clooney Won't Be Having More Kids

When it comes to children, two is quite enough for George and Amal Clooney.

In the latest issue of The Hollywood Reporter, the Clooneys discuss their twins, Ella and Alexander, and say they’re not planning on having a third child.

“I’m 39,” Amal told the magazine with a head shake when asked if she wanted more kids. “I already had them quite late.”

The couple met in 2013 and tied the knot the next year in a star-studded ceremony in Venice, Italy. Before that, George, 56, admits the desire to have kids had “never been part of [his] DNA.” While dating, the couple never discussed the prospect of raising a family.

“We didn’t plan on it. We never talked about it until after we were married, which is funny. There was an assumption that we didn’t want them,” he said. “And then, after the wedding, Amal and I were talking and we just felt we’d gotten very lucky, both of us, and we should share whatever good luck we’ve got. It would seem self-centered to just have that belong to us.”

George and Amal, an international human rights lawyer, announced the birth of their babies in a humorous joint statement in June, revealing that they were “happy and healthy,” while George was “sedated and should recover in a few days.”

Elisabetta A. Villa via Getty Images George and Amal Clooney walk the red carpet before a screening of "Suburbicon" during the 74th Venice Film Festival.

Despite gossip reports to the contrary, the Oscar winner says the couple conceived without the help of fertility drugs. Finding out that Amal was pregnant with twins during an ultrasound in London came as a complete shock, he said.

″[The doctor] goes, ‘Well, there’s one.’ And I said, ‘Great.’ And then he goes, ‘And there’s the second one.’ And I was like, ‘What?’ We just sat there, staring at that piece of paper they give you, and I kept thinking there was a mistake,” said the actor-director, who appears on the cover of THR with Matt Damon and Julianne Moore, both of whom star in his new movie “Suburbicon.”

Elsewhere in the interview, George, who hasn’t appeared in a film since 2016′s “Money Monster,” delves into why he no longer considers himself a leading man.

“As you get older, the parts aren’t as interesting,” he tells the magazine. “I’m not a leading man anymore. Nobody wants to see me kiss the girl.”

In any case, it sounds like the actor has enough on his plate without those leading roles. Last month, he opened up about parenting in an interview with The Associated Press at his home in Lake Como, Italy.

“I just have to clean the barf off of my tux. It used to be my barf but now it’s the twins’ barf. So it all works out,” he joked.