George Clooney Doesn't Think He's A Leading Man Anymore

George Clooney is opening up about his “new life off-camera,” which involves more diaper than costume changes, in the latest issue of The Hollywood Reporter.

The actor, who hasn’t appeared in a film since 2016′s “Money Monster,” appears on the latest issue’s cover with Matt Damon and Julianne Moore, both of whom star in the movie “Suburbicon,” which Clooney directed.

“I haven’t acted in almost two years and I am not really sure when the next version of that would be,” he told the magazine. “If somebody brought me ‘The Verdict,’ I’d jump. But I’m not going to do movies just to be in front of the camera. I did that for a long time and I had a good run. And as you get older, the parts aren’t as interesting. I’m not a leading man anymore. Nobody wants to see me kiss the girl.”

(We’re not sure everyone will agree with you there, George. But alas.)

Aside from his acting career, Clooney has been busy with new dad of twins duties, like changing diapers ― a skill he says he’s very good at.

He is also extremely passionate about supporting causes he believes in, especially when it comes to fighting for justice and human rights.

George and Amal have also taken a Yazidi refugee from Iraq into their home; he’s now studying at the University of Chicago and living in one of George’s houses in Augusta, Kentucky.

“He was on this bus to Mosul, and ISIS shot the two bus drivers and said, ‘Anybody who wants to go to college, we will shoot them,’” George said. “He survived and came to America. He got through all the checks, and once he got through those, it was like, ‘Listen, we got your back. You want to get an education? You want to move your life forward? This is something that we can do.’”

George isn’t done with Hollywood altogether, though. The star told the magazine, “I still have some game left in filmmaking.”

He explained that he’s been working on two projects and has read around 80 scripts submitted by individuals interested in having him as a director.

“That excites me, because I learn all the time and I’m invested in it, and I like the art of storytelling, so I’m going to keep doing that for now,” George said. “But at some point — which happens with everyone — they take the toys away, put them in the box and take it away. And I know it will go away. I know how this works. I know how it ends. And when [it does], I will have another act.”