George Michael Was Working On A Documentary Prior To His Death

George Michael had been working on a documentary in the weeks leading up to his death, according to his official website and social accounts.

An Instagram post from November revealed that Michael was “busy putting the finishing touches to his special documentary film” called “Freedom.” The caption noted: “He has discovered some incredible, unseen archive footage and is shooting additional interviews for the project so the film will now air in March 2017. It promises to be a real treat for fans! To coincide with the film’s broadcast, George and Sony Music have decided to move the reissue of the ‘Listen Without Prejudice’ album to the same time.”

“Listen Without Prejudice Vol. 1” was the singer’s second studio album, which came out in 1990.

According to an earlier website post, Michael was expected to narrate the film, which would feature appearances by Stevie Wonder, Elton John, Mark Ronson, Mary J. Blige, Tony Bennett, Liam Gallagher, James Corden, Ricky Gervais, Naomi Campbell, Christy Turlington, Cindy Crawford and others.

Nile Rodgers apparently had been working with Michael’s team on a project as well. The acclaimed producer tweeted Sunday that he had been at Michael’s home just two days before his death.

I was just at his home the morning of our last @CHICorg show on Dec 23rd in London. I'm stunned #RIPGeorgeMichael My heartfelt condolences. — Nile Rodgers (@nilerodgers) December 26, 2016

I didn't see him I was working with his team on a project at his home. https://t.co/45C6aeqfnM — Nile Rodgers (@nilerodgers) December 26, 2016

Michael died Sunday at his home in England after suffering from heart failure. He was 53. He left behind decades of music ― both as a solo artist and with the ‘80s group Wham!

By the sound of it, we may see more where that came from. There’s no word yet on the status of the documentary, but here’s hoping Michael left fans at least one last musical parting gift.