Thousands Sign George Takei's Petition In Solidarity With Muslim Americans

“It is not a precedent. It is the most disgraceful chapter of American history,” he contended. “Registration of any group of people, and certainly registration of Muslims, is a prelude to internment. This is something that we cannot have happen again. It is dangerous and it is a moral bankruptcy. We’ve got to stand up and resist this, and I would urge all good Americans to write to your congressional representatives and the president-elect and tell them that this is not what we stand for as a nation.”