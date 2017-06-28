CRIME
06/28/2017 04:33 am ET

Suspect Whips Out 'Get Out Of Jail Free' Card During Arrest

It worked about as well as you'd expect.

By Ed Mazza

He went directly to jail.

A Minnesota man placed under arrest over the weekend had a Monopoly “Get Out Of Jail Free” card on him... and while it gave deputies a laugh, it didn’t deliver on that promise.

The Dakota County Sheriff’s Department told Minneapolis NBC station KARE that the man, who it did not identify, was arrested anyway after a traffic stop revealed an outstanding warrant. 

But it did get a laugh.

“We appreciate the humor,” the department wrote on Facebook. ″‘A’ for effort.” 

Local Fox station KMSP said the 35-year-old suspect’s warrant was for a fifth-degree controlled substance charge, a felony, and bail was set at $5,000.

(H/T Mashable)

ALSO ON HUFFPOST

Suggest a correction
Ed Mazza Overnight Editor, HuffPost

MORE:

U.S. News Arts And Entertainment Prison Monopoly
Subscribe to Breaking Alerts.
Don’t miss out — be the first to know all the latest news.
Suspect Whips Out 'Get Out Of Jail Free' Card During Arrest

CONVERSATIONS