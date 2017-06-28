Suspect Whips Out 'Get Out Of Jail Free' Card During Arrest

He went directly to jail.

A Minnesota man placed under arrest over the weekend had a Monopoly “Get Out Of Jail Free” card on him... and while it gave deputies a laugh, it didn’t deliver on that promise.

The Dakota County Sheriff’s Department told Minneapolis NBC station KARE that the man, who it did not identify, was arrested anyway after a traffic stop revealed an outstanding warrant.

But it did get a laugh.

“We appreciate the humor,” the department wrote on Facebook. ″‘A’ for effort.”