Suspect Whips Out 'Get Out Of Jail Free' Card During Arrest

He went directly to jail.
A Minnesota man placed under arrest over the weekend had a Monopoly “Get Out Of Jail Free” card on him... and while it gave deputies a laugh, it didn’t deliver on that promise.
The Dakota County Sheriff’s Department told Minneapolis NBC station KARE that the man, who it did not identify, was arrested anyway after a traffic stop revealed an outstanding warrant.
But it did get a laugh.
“We appreciate the humor,” the department wrote on Facebook. ″‘A’ for effort.”
Local Fox station KMSP said the 35-year-old suspect’s warrant was for a fifth-degree controlled substance charge, a felony, and bail was set at $5,000.
(H/T Mashable)
