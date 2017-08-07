HUFFPOST FINDS
08/07/2017 02:56 pm ET

11 Gifts For Men That Aren't Socks Or Shave Club Subscriptions

When a pair of socks just won't do.

By Amanda Pena
poba via Getty Images

Why the heck are men so hard to shop for?

It’s a constant guessing game. Should his gift be useful? Techie? Fashionable? And then, the paradox of choice kicks in, and you return to your ol’ faithfuls ― a reliable gift like socks, or something fun and easy like a Dollar Shave Club subscription box.

I mean, we get it, socks are always a foolproof gift choice, but eventually his dresser drawers are going to be fit to burst with extravagantly printed socks. It’s time to get a little more creative when it comes to gifting the guys in your life.

Instead of pulling your hair out trying to think of last-minute gifts, we’ve done the early shopping for you. (It’s cool, we won’t tell your father-in-law how long you actually spent looking for his handcrafted wool slippers).

Plan now, and make holiday shopping for the boys stress-free with these 11 gifts, and remember to sign up for our Full Carts, Can’t Lose email to stay on top of the best sales each week!

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.

Related...

Suggest a correction
Amanda Pena Creative Specialist, HuffPost

MORE:

Arts And Entertainment Huffington Post Health And Medicine Style Gift Guide
Subscribe to the Lifestyle email.
Life hacks and juicy stories to get you through the week.
11 Gifts For Men That Aren't Socks Or Shave Club Subscriptions

CONVERSATIONS