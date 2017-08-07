11 Gifts For Men That Aren't Socks Or Shave Club Subscriptions

Why the heck are men so hard to shop for?
It’s a constant guessing game. Should his gift be useful? Techie? Fashionable? And then, the paradox of choice kicks in, and you return to your ol’ faithfuls ― a reliable gift like socks, or something fun and easy like a Dollar Shave Club subscription box.
I mean, we get it, socks are always a foolproof gift choice, but eventually his dresser drawers are going to be fit to burst with extravagantly printed socks. It’s time to get a little more creative when it comes to gifting the guys in your life.
Instead of pulling your hair out trying to think of last-minute gifts, we’ve done the early shopping for you. (It’s cool, we won’t tell your father-in-law how long you actually spent looking for his handcrafted wool slippers).
Plan now, and make holiday shopping for the boys stress-free with these 11 gifts, and remember to sign up for our Full Carts, Can’t Lose email to stay on top of the best sales each week!
Canvas Travel Bag $164
Chemex Coffeemaker $40
Map Print $16+
Craft Beer Glassware Set $176
Slippers $84
Slim Wallet $20
Personalized Leather Toiletry Bag $65
Wood Bookmark $14
Wall Hook $53
iPhone Docking Station $39
Personalized Fingerless Gloves $30
HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.
