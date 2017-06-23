STYLE
Gigi Hadid Is Still Very Into Pajamas And Heels

It's infected her whole posse. 🙈

By Suzy Strutner

While you were sleeping, Gigi Hadid was removing buttons from her loungewear and adding high heels, succumbing again to the pajamas-as-outerwear trend.

The model emerged from her apartment in New York City on Friday wearing the low-necked, high-waisted pajama set of our most confusing dreams, along with some teetering white boots

Hadid accessorized with red sunglasses and Starbucks.

It’s not the first time she’s rocked sleepwear with heels. 

In April, Hadid left a New York City hotel wearing a green PJ set and heeled sandals.

Pajamas have been a fashion trend for several years now, but Hadid and her crew seem to be embracing loungewear extra hard lately, and they’re taking it to a new level by adding heels ― something Selena Gomez was doing way back in 2015

Not gonna lie, we’d rather see some crisp, white sneakers with these getups. 

For a night out in Los Angeles earlier this month, Kendall Jenner donned sweatpants with what Vogue calls "patent and velvet stiletto boots." 
Bella Hadid paired strappy stilettos with a tracksuit at Paris Fashion Week in March. While her coordinates were not quite PJs, the same principles apply. 

Even Rihanna recently fell for the PJs-and-heels trend, sporting a silky robe-style wrap and fluffy heeled sandals at this year’s Met Gala after party. 

No thanks.

No matter who tries it, we just can’t get into this trend. But to each her own look -- and to all, a good night. 

