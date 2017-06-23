While you were sleeping, Gigi Hadid was removing buttons from her loungewear and adding high heels, succumbing again to the pajamas-as-outerwear trend.
The model emerged from her apartment in New York City on Friday wearing the low-necked, high-waisted pajama set of our most confusing dreams, along with some teetering white boots.
It’s not the first time she’s rocked sleepwear with heels.
Pajamas have been a fashion trend for several years now, but Hadid and her crew seem to be embracing loungewear extra hard lately, and they’re taking it to a new level by adding heels ― something Selena Gomez was doing way back in 2015.
Not gonna lie, we’d rather see some crisp, white sneakers with these getups.
Even Rihanna recently fell for the PJs-and-heels trend, sporting a silky robe-style wrap and fluffy heeled sandals at this year’s Met Gala after party.
No matter who tries it, we just can’t get into this trend. But to each her own look -- and to all, a good night.
