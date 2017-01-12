Darren Gerrish via Getty Images

It may be the depths of winter, but our hearts are feeling mighty warm after reading Gigi Hadid’s birthday message to boyfriend Zayn Malik.

Hadid took to Instagram earlier today to celebrate her man’s 24th birthday. The 21-year-old model shared a black-and-white shot of Malik brooding on a balcony.

“Happy birthday my handsome!” Hadid captioned the photo. “So lucky to know and love a soul like yours. Wishing you the best year ever!!!”

Just when you thought you couldn’t love these two any more.

Hadid and Malik have dated since November 2015. The couple split back in June of 2016, only to reconcile almost immediately.

The year promises to be a big one for Malik whose duet with Taylor Swift, “I Don’t Wanna Live Forever,” is burning up the Billboard Hot 100 and Spotify charts.

Happy 24th, Zayn!

Getting all old and shit ! Thank you for your love and thoughts today x pic.twitter.com/5EBG4s4aMM — zayn (@zaynmalik) January 12, 2017