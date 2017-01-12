Gina Rodriguez Reminds Us Fierceness Has Nothing To Do With Size

If you missed the Golden Globes red carpet, you likely didn’t see tinseltown goddess Gina Rodriguez in her Naeem Khan dress.
Here’s a slow-motion tribute to the dress the actress posted on Instagram, with an accompanying dramatic tune, that proves how amazing the “Jane The Virgin” star looked (as always).
The following day a fan tweeted at the actress about her gorgeous dress but lamented that she’d have to lose weight in order to “rock it” like the star. On Tuesday, Rodriguez responded and reminded her that size has nothing to do with beauty.
”Girl you ain’t gotta lose nothing!,” the actress tweeted back. “Trust me. Fierce is fierce no matter what size. Remember it. Write it down. Then walk with your goodness.”
It’s an important lesson the fan seemed to appreciate: “I’m feeling great after reading your tweet. Thank you for schooling me but in an inspiring way.”
Gina, you’re our body positivity shero. Give yourself a hand.
