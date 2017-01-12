LATINO VOICES

Gina Rodriguez Reminds Us Fierceness Has Nothing To Do With Size

Yassssss!

01/12/2017 11:37 am ET
Carolina Moreno Editor, The Huffington Post

If you missed the Golden Globes red carpet, you likely didn’t see tinseltown goddess Gina Rodriguez in her Naeem Khan dress. 

Here’s a slow-motion tribute to the dress the actress posted on Instagram, with an accompanying dramatic tune, that proves how amazing the “Jane The Virgin” star looked (as always). 

The following day a fan tweeted at the actress about her gorgeous dress but lamented that she’d have to lose weight in order to “rock it” like the star. On Tuesday, Rodriguez responded and reminded her that size has nothing to do with beauty. 

”Girl you ain’t gotta lose nothing!,” the actress tweeted back. “Trust me. Fierce is fierce no matter what size. Remember it. Write it down. Then walk with your goodness.”

It’s an important lesson the fan seemed to appreciate: “I’m feeling great after reading your tweet. Thank you for schooling me but in an inspiring way.”

Gina, you’re our body positivity shero. Give yourself a hand.

Also on HuffPost

Meet The Real-Life Superheroes Fighting In The Name Of Body Positivity

More:

Body Positivity Gina Rodriguez
Suggest a correction
Comments
Gina Rodriguez Reminds Us Fierceness Has Nothing To Do With Size

CONVERSATIONS