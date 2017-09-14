TASTE
FYI, The Lid On Your Glad Food Container Has A Secret Second Purpose

Now THIS is a game changer.

One of the most annoying parts of packing lunch is when you’re making a salad and don’t know where to put the dressing. Those separate, teeny-weeny dressing containers take up space and tend to leak, and pouring dressing into a plastic bag can get messy.

That’s why we’re so thankful one Facebook user recently reminded the world of a nifty little hack in Glad food containers:

That’s right, those circles on the lids of nearly all Glad brand food containers are made to hold pop-in dressing cups.

If you haven’t noticed this before, it’s not your fault: Though the dressing cups can pop into almost all Glad lids, they’re only sold along with one type of container, the To Go Lunch containers

Glad To Go Lunch containers, $3.21 for four on Amazon
Glad’s dressing cups can pop in to all other types of Glad lids besides those for the Mini Rounds containers, a spokeswoman told HuffPost. Unfortunately, the cups aren’t sold separately, so you’ll have to purchase the To Go Lunch containers if you want to use them with other types of Gladware. 

Glad Soup & Salad container, $2.75 for five on Amazon
Glad Deep Dish container, $2.57 for three at Walmart
Glad Entreé container, $2.79 for five on Amazon

Ziploc and Rubbermaid also sell to-go food containers, but neither brand offers a pop-in dressing cup, as far as we can tell.

Indeed, a quick run through a department store’s food container aisle yielded no such innovations from either Ziploc or the store brand. 

Nope.
Nope.

You can buy separate dressing containers and salad holders with built-in dressing cups from other brands on Amazon, but honestly none look as convenient or cool as Glad’s. It’d be nice if these pop-in cups were built in to more types of containers at a typical grocery store.

We’d be glad if someone came up with a solution, pronto.

h/t Hellogiggles

