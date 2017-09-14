FYI, The Lid On Your Glad Food Container Has A Secret Second Purpose

That’s why we’re so thankful one Facebook user recently reminded the world of a nifty little hack in Glad food containers:

That’s right, those circles on the lids of nearly all Glad brand food containers are made to hold pop-in dressing cups.

If you haven’t noticed this before, it’s not your fault: Though the dressing cups can pop into almost all Glad lids, they’re only sold along with one type of container, the To Go Lunch containers.

Glad Glad To Go Lunch containers, $3.21 for four on Amazon

Glad’s dressing cups can pop in to all other types of Glad lids besides those for the Mini Rounds containers, a spokeswoman told HuffPost. Unfortunately, the cups aren’t sold separately, so you’ll have to purchase the To Go Lunch containers if you want to use them with other types of Gladware.

Glad Glad Soup & Salad container, $2.75 for five on Amazon

Glad Glad Deep Dish container, $2.57 for three at Walmart

Glad Glad Entreé container, $2.79 for five on Amazon

Ziploc and Rubbermaid also sell to-go food containers, but neither brand offers a pop-in dressing cup, as far as we can tell.

Indeed, a quick run through a department store’s food container aisle yielded no such innovations from either Ziploc or the store brand.

Suzy Strutner Nope.

You can buy separate dressing containers and salad holders with built-in dressing cups from other brands on Amazon, but honestly none look as convenient or cool as Glad’s. It’d be nice if these pop-in cups were built in to more types of containers at a typical grocery store.