Glitter-Filled Phone Cases Recalled For Giving People Chemical Burns

All that glitters is not good.

A company that sells glitter-and-liquid filled iPhone cases through popular retailers is recalling nearly 275,000 cases after reports that the liquid inside them can leak out and cause chemical burns and skin irritation.

tfw the liquid from your iphone glitter case gives u a chemical burn pic.twitter.com/NV8aJdh8X9 — justin timberlaugh (@femmettarius) February 9, 2017

The company, MixBin, recalled the trendy “liquid glitter iPhone cases” on Tuesday, per a US Consumer Product Safety Commission press release. The cases in question are for iPhone 6, 6s and 7 and were sold through major retailers like Amazon, Henri Bendel, Nordstrom Rack, Tory Burch and Victoria’s Secret. They were sold from October 2015 through June 2017 for $15 to $65 a pop. The cases were also sold on the company’s teen-targeted website, which also lists the affected cases.

MixBin announced the recall after 24 cases of irritation or burn were reported, 19 of which happened in the U.S. One person reported that the chemical burns left permanent scarring, while another had swelling and burns on their leg, face, neck, chest, upper body and hands.