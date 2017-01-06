It’s Golden Globe weekend! Here’s everything you need to know.

How do I watch?

Catch the Golden Globes live at 8 p.m. EST on NBC Sunday. E!’s red-carpet special, hosted by Giuliana Rancic and Ryan Seacrest, begins at 6 p.m. NBC’s airs at 7 p.m. The awards take place at the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles.

Who is hosting?

Jimmy Fallon, who has teased potential Donald Trump cracks despite rustling the president-elect’s hair like an old chum during Trump’s campaign. The Globes typically open with the host’s monologue, but Fallon has plans for a “fun and friendly and joyous and cool” opening number featuring Justin Timberlake, Ryan Reynolds, Tina Fey and possibly other cameos.

Who else will be there?

According to a press release from the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, here is the list of presenters: Ben Affleck, Casey Affleck, Drew Barrymore, Kristen Bell, Annette Bening, Pierce Brosnan, Naomi Campbell, Steve Carell, Jessica Chastain, Priyanka Chopra, Matt Damon, Viola Davis, Laura Dern, Leonardo DiCaprio, Gal Gadot, Hugh Grant, Jon Hamm, Goldie Hawn, Chris Hemsworth, Felicity Jones, Anna Kendrick, Nicole Kidman, Brie Larson, John Legend, Diego Luna, Sienna Miller, Mandy Moore, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Timothy Olyphant, Chris Pine, Eddie Redmayne, Ryan Reynolds, Zoe Saldana, Amy Schumer, Sylvester Stallone, Sting, Emma Stone, Justin Theroux, Carrie Underwood, Vince Vaughn, Milo Ventimiglia, Sofia Vergara, Carl Weathers, Reese Witherspoon and Kristen Wiig.

Who is Miss Golden Globe?

Every year, famous people’s daughters hand out the trophies onstage. Sometimes they go on to become famous themselves, like Laura Dern and Dakota Johnson. In fact, The Hollywood Reporter published an interesting feature on the Miss Golden Globe tradition on Thursday. This year, Sylvester Stallone’s daughters ― Sophia, Sistine and Scarlet Stallone ― will do the honors.

The Globes predict the Oscars, right?

Yes and no. They tend to get billed as the primo Oscar precursor, but that’s something of a misnomer. The Hollywood Foreign Press Association ― an easily wined-and-dined organization that comprises about 90 international journalists ― votes for the Golden Globes. None of them are members of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, which selects the Oscars. The HFPA’s picks may influence some Academy voters, but the two awards are otherwise unrelated.