Before Steve Carell and Kristen Wiig took the stage at the 2017 Golden Globe Awards, the award ceremony had been slogging along for over an hour with numerous hiccups, from the technical to the straight-up awkward. Thankfully, the duo arrived to deliver what were arguably the first jokes of the night that actually landed.

Presenting an award for the Best Animated Feature Film, the two “Despicable Me 3” stars first entered the stage silently waving to the crowd. When Carell and Wiig finally got to the mic, they told the crowd about the first animated movies they saw in theaters.

Instead of being nostalgic and sweet, though, both comedians’ stories were satirical tear-jerkers. Carell’s story ended with his parents’ divorce, while Wiig’s involved her pets being euthanized and the loss of her grandpa.

Kristen Wiig and @SteveCarell team up to present Best Motion Picture - Animated. #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/456617TZCG — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 9, 2017

Thanks for being you, guys.