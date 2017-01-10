Look, These 'Golden Shower' Jokes Are Just Funny, OK?

Alex Wong via Getty Images Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump has been accused of some freaky stuff, ya dig?

Listen, if you’re looking for some serious political analysis on the wholly unsubstantiated claim that Donald Trump paid prostitutes to “perform a golden showers show in front of him” inside a Russia hotel room where the Obamas once stayed, this is not that place.

But if you’re looking for some good tweets, well, look no further.

Oh yes, and by the way, Fox News tweeted this back in November, and it could not have possibly reemerged on the internet at a better time.

President-elect Donald Trump​'s plane given a water salute as it takes off from NY to the White House​ for his meeting with President Obama pic.twitter.com/XFY6xsX8Zi — Fox News (@FoxNews) November 10, 2016