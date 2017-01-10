COMEDY

Look, These 'Golden Shower' Jokes Are Just Funny, OK?

Do we know it's true? No. Does that make these tweets any less funny? Once again, no.

01/10/2017 11:26 pm ET
Maxwell Strachan Senior Editor, The Huffington Post
Alex Wong via Getty Images
Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump has been accused of some freaky stuff, ya dig?

Listen, if you’re looking for some serious political analysis on the wholly unsubstantiated claim that Donald Trump paid prostitutes to “perform a golden showers show in front of him” inside a Russia hotel room where the Obamas once stayed, this is not that place. 

But if you’re looking for some good tweets, well, look no further. 

Oh yes, and by the way, Fox News tweeted this back in November, and it could not have possibly reemerged on the internet at a better time.

Also on HuffPost

More:

Donald Trump Barack Obama Fox News White House
Suggest a correction
Comments
Look, These 'Golden Shower' Jokes Are Just Funny, OK?

CONVERSATIONS