Look, These 'Golden Shower' Jokes Are Just Funny, OK?

Listen, if you’re looking for some serious political analysis on the wholly unsubstantiated claim that Donald Trump paid prostitutes to “perform a golden showers show in front of him” inside a Russia hotel room where the Obamas once stayed, this is not that place.
But if you’re looking for some good tweets, well, look no further.
wait what's this about golden showers— Greg Howard (@greghoward88) January 11, 2017
yooooo— Greg Howard (@greghoward88) January 11, 2017
SOMEBODY PLEASE MAKE A MASH-UP OF ALL THE NEWS ANCHORS SAYING "GOLDEN SHOWERS" LATER TONIGHT.— Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) January 10, 2017
ive never laughged at a piss joke. (sees how impressed everyone is, takes it one step further) in fact, ive never laughed before in my life.— wint (@dril) November 19, 2015
she warned us pic.twitter.com/80SoXsOGwM— Brian Maxwell Mann (@BrianMaxMann) January 10, 2017
Well now I *really* feel bad for the Rockettes.— billy eichner (@billyeichner) January 11, 2017
STREEP spelled backwards is PEE RTs— Sage Boggs (@sageboggs) January 11, 2017
"Joe you can't just mutter 'peetus' under your breath when we meet him"— Oliver Willis (@owillis) January 11, 2017
"I don't see why not. Peetus. It's his name."#GoldenShowers pic.twitter.com/mTZ0V0KI5g
Kanye’s new hair makes a lot more sense now #GoldenShowers pic.twitter.com/Q1wvIxhGdl— Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) January 11, 2017
January 11, 2017
Here I am in the presidential suite at the Ritz Carlton-Moscow, all cozy in bed! And now to take a large sip of vodka and open up BuzzFeed— Jason O. Gilbert (@gilbertjasono) January 11, 2017
BREAKING: R. Kelly confirmed to perform at inauguration.— Jonathan Torrens (@TorrensJonathan) January 11, 2017
Softly sensuous showers for the inauguration, huh? pic.twitter.com/aBGa0W6mha— Felicia Day (@feliciaday) January 10, 2017
Countdown to like, Jerry Falwell Jr. saying something like "Mr. Trump only paid those prostitutes to do what Obama has to the Constitution"— Patrick Monahan (@pattymo) January 11, 2017
"I don't care if it's accurate! You can't say that Trump got 'pissy' about anything." - Newsroom editors.— Wil Wheaton (@wilw) January 10, 2017
It's not often I miss doing a daily show but when I see #GoldenShowers trending I think....— Craig Ferguson (@CraigyFerg) January 11, 2017
maybe it's time to get back in the game.
Thank you god. pic.twitter.com/XaRcRwNT0B— CardsAgainstHumanity (@CAH) January 11, 2017
This #ObamaFarewell is beautiful. The love. Could Trump soak up all this warmth?— Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) January 11, 2017
Oh, man. Trump has got some big urine-free shoes to fill!#ObamaFarewell— Kevin Nealon (@kevin_nealon) January 11, 2017
Dear @Twitter— Kevin Flood (@FLOOKLYN) January 11, 2017
Can you make #goldenshowers the top trend everyday all the time until 2020?
Please RT
Oh yes, and by the way, Fox News tweeted this back in November, and it could not have possibly reemerged on the internet at a better time.
