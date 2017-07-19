Watch Little Girls Recreate The Women's March In This Inspiring Video

Children’s multimedia company GoldieBlox released a video Tuesday celebrating strong women in fields such as politics, sports and STEM as part of their #BeLikeHer campaign.

“Girls can’t run the world until someone shows them how,” the text at the beginning of the video reads, before showing young girls emulating iconic women and characters like Serena Williams, Princess Leia and Hillary Clinton. In one of the video’s most inspiring moments, the Women’s March on Washington is recreated by a crowd of little girls.

“At GoldieBlox, we believe in the importance of role models to set examples for the next generation,” Debbie Sterling, founder and CEO of GoldieBlox, said in a press release. “We want kids to participate in the celebration of these women, and understand that they have limitless opportunities, which is why we’re thrilled to have some remarkable young girls playing their heroes.”