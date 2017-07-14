A GOP congressman has advised President Donald Trump to exclude his offspring from his administration.

Rep. Bill Flores (R-Texas) told local news outlet KBTX on Wednesday that it would be in Trump’s “best interest” if he “removed all of his children from the White House.”

“Not only Donald Trump [Jr.], but Ivanka [Trump] and [son-in-law] Jared Kushner,” Flores said. “I wish that he would get them out of the way so that we could have a professional staff at the White House on policy issues.”

Jim Bourg / Reuters Rep. Bill Flores (R-Texas) says President Donald Trump should remove Ivanka Trump, left, and Jared Kushner, right, from his administration.

Ivanka Trump and Kushner, who is her husband, are both presidential advisers.

Trump Jr. does not have an official role within the administration, but he has raised concerns in the last week over revelations that he met last year with a Russian lawyer after being told she had dirt on his father’s Democratic opponent, Hillary Clinton.

Flores acknowledged he found “issues” with that meeting, which Kushner also attended.

“It’s a meeting that should not have taken place,” said Flores, who suggested Trump Jr. may have just thought he was “looking out for his father’s best interest.”

“At first blush it doesn’t appear that it was an appropriate action,” Flores added.