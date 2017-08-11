GOP Senators Throw Support Behind Mitch McConnell As Feud With Trump Escalates

Senate Republicans are showing their support for Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) amid a downpour of criticism from President Donald Trump.

GOP Sens. John Cornyn (Texas), Thom Tillis (N.C.), Johnny Isakson (Ga.) and Bob Corker (Tenn.) were among those to tweet their support for McConnell.

Passing POTUS's legislative agenda requires a team effort . No one is more qualified than Mitch McConnell to lead Senate in that effort. — JohnCornyn (@JohnCornyn) August 11, 2017

Antonia Ferrier, who as staff director of the Senate Republican Communications Center forms part of McConnell’s press operation, retweeted many of the lawmakers’ posts on Friday. (Ferrier has not responded to HuffPost’s request for comment.)

But Matt Whitlock, communications director for Sen. Orrin Hatch (R-Utah), denied there was any kind of organized effort to get behind the Senate majority leader.

If you think some email went out to Senators yesterday to speak up for Leader McConnell, you'd be mistaken. They did that all on their own. — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) August 11, 2017

Trump has leveled several attacks against McConnell since Senate Republicans failed to pass a bill to repeal the Affordable Care Act. Even after he left for vacation last week, the president tweeted about McConnell multiple times, telling him to “get back to work.”

Senator Mitch McConnell said I had "excessive expectations," but I don't think so. After 7 years of hearing Repeal & Replace, why not done? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 9, 2017

Can you believe that Mitch McConnell, who has screamed Repeal & Replace for 7 years, couldn't get it done. Must Repeal & Replace ObamaCare! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 10, 2017

Mitch, get back to work and put Repeal & Replace, Tax Reform & Cuts and a great Infrastructure Bill on my desk for signing. You can do it! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 10, 2017

While speaking to reporters on Thursday, Trump suggested he might ask McConnell to step down from his position in Senate leadership if the senator fails to deliver soon on health care, tax reform or infrastructure legislation.

On Wednesday, McConnell told reporters that Trump has “excessive expectations” for lawmakers, likely because of his lack of political experience.